Data drought in southern countries

Young girls in Turkey use their digital devices. More than 30 years after the invention of the World Wide Web, the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child exposed the ways in which young people and children should be treated in the digital world, and how their rights should be protected. Credit: UNICEF / Olcer

Globally, businesses are undergoing transformations, including the use of digital technologies to create or modify new processes, culture and customer experience to meet changing business and market expectations.

COVID the pandemic has accelerated the digital transformations of companies, and by 2022, it is estimated that 70% of the world’s gross domestic product will have undergone some form of digitization, the result of an estimated $ 6.8 trillion in investments.

This exponential growth in the availability of big data is propelling disruptive technologies such as those using artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain, and cloud computing, all of which are dramatically changing the way consumers, industries or businesses operate. companies.

Data-powered artificial intelligence applications alone are expected to generate around $ 13 trillion by 2030. Because of this value-generating capacity, data is considered to be the “new oil”.

However, the trend of the last decade shows that just like oil, hot spots for generating and creating value from data is only found in a few selected countries. We are witnessing the creation of a data-depleted global South, which cannot reap the financial rewards or use the data to address challenges such as massive forest fires, water scarcity, floods, droughts and more. other manifestations of climate change.

Alarmingly, despite the much-talked-about explosion in data generation, there is a lack of high-quality critical data for global, regional and national development. Major gaps are opening up between the haves and have-nots when it comes to data.

Unfortunately, the poor include the majority of countries facing challenges such as water shortage, access to drinking water, exposure to flood risk, and Drought, which require the generation and processing of quality data to create actionable information and knowledge.

Today in the Global South, water data collection tends to focus on individual development projects, resulting in a mosaic of short-lived data sets, limited spatial coverage and limited availability. .

This decline is most evident in Africa, where the density of water data collection networks have declined over time and is well below the guidelines of the World Meteorological Organization.

In the past two decades alone, the majority of new stations established to report to the WMO Global Stormwater Data Center are located in countries rich in “new oil”. According to WMO Database, gauging stations in North America outnumber those in the 20 most water-stressed countries by more than 10-1. A similar data inequality exists for water quality and water-related disasters.

Over the past decade, remote sensing data coupled with cloud computing has shown promise for fight against data inequality on water in southern countries and is successfully used to monitor various parameters of surface water bodies over a period of time.

However, the lack of traceable ground truth observations against which to validate satellite observations is a key challenge, essentially rendering remote sensing data unsuitable for use in water-related decision support systems. In addition, remote sensing data has failed to accurately quantify parameters such as precipitation and the river is flowing where data gaps are greatest in developing countries.

In addition to the lack of water data taps, uncoordinated and unmonitored data generation efforts in the Global South are leading to the creation of data wasteland, where more than 80% of the data created is unstructured and random.

Converting this unstructured data into actionable information is expensive; cleaning and deduplicating a record can cost as much as $ 10. This poor quality and sparse data also impacts AI and blockchain adoption, essentially excluding the countries of the South from economic activity, social benefits and climate change mitigation provided by these technologies.

Given the increasing severity and frequency of water-related challenges, addressing issues of data inequality is critical to achieving water-related sustainable development goals during this period. decade.

The solution includes the global leadership of the North in the New World Data Order to share their data and information technologies with countries of the South to help generate quality and actionable data globally and nationally.

The Global North must also commit to building capacity in water sciences by financing the monitoring of operations, the safeguarding and updating of data, and the training of water scientists. Given the international nature of emerging water resources issues, the commitment and support of the entire global community is needed to reverse the continuing decline of critical water data sets.

Hamid Mehmood is a senior researcher in hydroinformatics and information technologies at the Canadian Institute for Water, Environment and Health at the United Nations University, which is supported by the Government of Canada and hosted at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario. The Institute celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2021.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram