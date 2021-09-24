Danke Schön for these pictures of Angela Merkel overwhelmed by birds

Angela Merkel was campaigning on Friday, two days before the Germans went to the polls to elect a new parliament and therefore its replacement.

The 67-year-old is retiring after almost 16 years as German Chancellor, but she is still campaigning for her center-right party, the Christian Democratic Union.

On Friday, she made a surprise visit to the northern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, where she visited a bird park in the town of Marlow.

There, while holding bird food, she posed with colorful Australian rainbow lorikeets.