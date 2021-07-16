Danish Reuters photojournalist Siddiqui killed in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan – Danish photojournalist Siddiqui, winner of the Pulitzer Prize, was killed while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and the Taliban on Friday, as fighting between insurgents and government troops escalates in across the country.

Mr. Siddiqui, an Indian national and Reuters journalist, was part of the elite Afghan special forces in southern Kandahar province, a former Taliban stronghold. He was killed on Friday morning when Afghan commandos, who were trying to take over an area surrounding a border post with Pakistan, were the target of Taliban fire, according to Reuters.

“We are urgently seeking more information, together with authorities in the region,” said Michael Friedenberg, chairman of Reuters, and Alessandra Galloni, editor-in-chief of the news agency, in a joint statement. “The Danish was an exceptional journalist, a devoted husband and father and a much appreciated colleague. Our hearts go out to his family at this terrible time. “

Mr Siddiqui, 38, had been a Reuters reporter since 2010 and covered events in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, including the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.