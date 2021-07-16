Danish Reuters photojournalist Siddiqui killed in Afghanistan
KABUL, Afghanistan – Danish photojournalist Siddiqui, winner of the Pulitzer Prize, was killed while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and the Taliban on Friday, as fighting between insurgents and government troops escalates in across the country.
Mr. Siddiqui, an Indian national and Reuters journalist, was part of the elite Afghan special forces in southern Kandahar province, a former Taliban stronghold. He was killed on Friday morning when Afghan commandos, who were trying to take over an area surrounding a border post with Pakistan, were the target of Taliban fire, according to Reuters.
“We are urgently seeking more information, together with authorities in the region,” said Michael Friedenberg, chairman of Reuters, and Alessandra Galloni, editor-in-chief of the news agency, in a joint statement. “The Danish was an exceptional journalist, a devoted husband and father and a much appreciated colleague. Our hearts go out to his family at this terrible time. “
Mr Siddiqui, 38, had been a Reuters reporter since 2010 and covered events in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, including the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
In 2018, he was part of an award-winning Reuters team the Pulitzer Prize for feature film for coverage of the Rohingya refugee crisis. His images of families fleeing on rickety boats to Bangladesh from neighboring Myanmar, where the military was carrying out an ethnic cleansing campaign, have been printed in newspapers around the world.
Mr. Siddiqui is the first foreign journalist to be killed in the Afghan conflict since US and international forces began withdrawing from the country in May and the Taliban launched a massive military offensive, killing hundreds of government soldiers and displacing tens of thousands of civilians. In just over two months, insurgents have captured around 170 of the country’s roughly 400 districts, only a handful of which have been recaptured by government forces.
The Taliban offensive has largely focused on rural districts. But since early July, insurgents have seized a series of important towns along Afghanistan’s borders with Iran, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Pakistan, and made their way through four provincial capitals. Last week, the Taliban entered the city of Kandahar, the second largest city in Afghanistan.
Siddiqui had been integrated with Afghan commandos in Kandahar in recent days to report on their efforts to retake parts of the province, according to Reuters. In a series of Twitter posts on Tuesday, Siddiqui described a rescue mission in which commandos attempted to rescue a policeman trapped by Taliban insurgents on the outskirts of Kandahar City.
“I could feel the tension in the air as ASF expected an imminent Taliban attack,” he wrote, referring to the Afghan special forces. “There was sporadic machine gun fire, but all hell broke loose when the Humvees reached the extraction point.”
Taliban insurgents fired at the commando convoy, he said. A video he posted shows the bright yellow and orange flash of a rocket-propelled grenade hitting the armor of the Humvee it was in.
As Afghan commandos launched the operation to regain lost ground in Kandahar’s Spinbaldak district on Friday morning, they encountered resistance from the Taliban, according to Reuters.
Siddiqui and several members of the Afghan security forces – including an Afghan special forces commander, Sadiq Karzai – were killed in the fighting, local officials said.
As news of Mr. Siddiqui’s death spread, the Afghan Journalists Safety Committee urged journalists covering the conflict to take all necessary precautions and called on the Taliban and government forces to ensure their safety. In the past year, attacks on journalists by the Taliban have increased sharply, according to a Human Rights Watch report published in April.
Tributes to the photographer have also flooded social networks.
“From humanitarian crises to deadly violence, Danish Siddiqui has captured some of the most iconic and defining photographs of the past decade,” Fatima Khan, correspondent for The Print India, said on twitter.
This spring, Mr Siddiqui photographed the devastation caused by the coronavirus in his home country, India. His haunting, almost post-apocalyptic photos of overcrowded cremation sites have been widely seen around the world as the gauge of devastation.
Mr Siddiqui is survived by a wife and two children, according to a Reuters colleague in Delhi.
Moujib Mashal contributed to reporting from New Delhi, and Taimoor Shah from Kandahar.