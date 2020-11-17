World
Danish government wins majority to back mink slaughter plan – Times of India
COPENHAGEN: The Danish government said on Tuesday that a majority in parliament supported its decision to slaughter the country’s 15 million mink over concerns over a mutated version of the virus that has spread among animals.
The government announced the slaughter when it did not have the right to order the killing of healthy animals, an embarrassing misstep that led it to scramble to achieve political consensus for a new law.
The one-party Social Democratic minority government struck a deal Monday night with four left and center parties to back a bill that would allow the culling of all mink, including those outside the north. Denmark where infections have been detected. The proposed law also bans the breeding of mink until the end of 2021.
“There is now an agreement that will take care of this,” Agriculture minister Mogens Jensen told parliament. “I would like to apologize to the Danish mink farmers for not having made it clear that there was no legal basis. ”
It is not known when a parliamentary vote will take place.
The mutated version of coronavirus found among mink can be transmitted to humans, although there is no evidence to date that it is more dangerous or resistant to vaccines. Earlier this month, authorities said 11 people were sickened by it.
According to official figures, 283 farms recorded infections and 265 had their animals slaughtered. On top of that, more than 200 people at six mink fur companies have tested positive, Danish authorities said on Tuesday.
The government started killing farmed mink last month and later announced that all mink in the country should be slaughtered, although it does not yet have the legal basis.
In a separate session in Parliament, the Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen once again apologized. She said the government did not know there was no legal basis for her decision. “I don’t want to ignore the law,” she said.
The center-right opposition asked why the government did not stop the slaughter of healthy animals when it realized it had no legal right. Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, leader of the biggest opposition party, the Liberals, called the lack of a legal basis a “scandal” and said the government “had deliberately put on a red light”.
There are 1,139 mink farms in Denmark, employing around 6,000 people, depending on the industry. They represent 40% of the world production of mink fur and are the world’s largest exporter. Most of the exports go to China and Hong Kong.
Lawmakers have yet to come to an agreement on how to compensate pastoralists.
