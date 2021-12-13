Danish ex-minister jailed for separating asylum-seeking couples

The former immigration minister was sentenced to 60 days in prison for having separated minor couples seeking asylum.

The former Danish immigration minister was sentenced to two months in prison after a special court found her guilty of unlawfully separating several couples of asylum seekers whose wife was a minor.

“Inger Stojberg is found guilty of a willful violation of the Ministerial Responsibility Act,” the Danish Impeachment Court said on Monday, adding that the sentence was set at 60 days in prison.

Stojberg has been accused of violating the European Convention on Human Rights by ordering the separation of asylum-seeking couples, some of whom had children, when the woman was under 18.

The former minister had pleaded not guilty during the exceptional trial which opened in September.

Although the sentence has not been suspended, people serving sentences of less than six months in Denmark may instead be granted electronic surveillance, meaning Stojberg is unlikely to spend any time in prison.

In 2016, 23 couples, most of whom had a small difference in age, were separated without individual examination of their case, on the instructions of the Minister. They were then placed in different centers while their case was being examined.

His decision was deemed “illegal” because the arrangement was made without exceptions and the immigration service did not take into account individual cases.

“Stojberg said she initiated this policy to protect underage girls and end child marriage,” said Mohammed Jamjoom of Al Jazeera in Copenhagen, Denmark.

“She maintained her innocence in all of this from the start, saying nothing about it was illegal.

“Last year, this commission [set up to investigate] concluded that Stojberg’s order was, as they put it, “clearly illegal” … and that’s what led to this impeachment proceeding.

Parliament must now decide whether to disqualify Stojberg from parliamentary status.

Minister of Immigration and Integration from 2015 to 2019 in a center-right government backed by the right-wing populist anti-immigration Danish People’s Party (DF), Stojberg helped strengthen Denmark’s restrictive migration policy.

She boasted of having passed more than 110 amendments restricting the rights of foreigners.

During her tenure, she also passed a bill authorizing the confiscation of migrants’ property to finance their care in Denmark.

This is only the third time since 1910 that a politician has been brought before the special court of 26 judges in Denmark, which is designed to try ministers for professional misconduct or negligence while in office.

The last case dates back to 1993 with “Tamilgate”, the illegal freeze on family reunification of Tamil refugees in 1987 and 1988 by the former Conservative Minister of Justice Erik Ninn-Hansen.

Ninn-Hansen was given a four-month suspended prison sentence.