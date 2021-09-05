Danger zone in South Africa: Living in a “hijacked” building

The abandoned San Jose building with its window frames removed as seen at 4:30 am in Johannesburg, South Africa

South Africa’s downtown Johannesburg tends to be dangerous for foreigners, with high levels of crime, drugs and prostitution.

Photographer Shiraaz Mohamed has gained the trust of some of its locals to learn more about their home in one of the area’s infamous and abandoned buildings.

An unidentified man leaves the San Jose, the abandoned San Jose building in Johannesburg, South Africa

It has been more than 17 years since authorities declared the San Jose building in Hillbrow unfit for human habitation.

Today the multi-story structure is bare – stripped of all its furnishings and fixtures, including door and window frames.

They were all converted to cash at Junkyards a long time ago.

An unidentified woman comes out of her room. With the doors and door frames removed, a sheet of fabric serves as a makeshift door in the abandoned San Jose building in Johannesburg, South Africa

The locals who moved in put up fabric blankets and sheets to cover the huge holes where the windows once stood in order to keep the place warm.

Temperatures drop during the winter, making life really difficult in San José.

An unidentified man sitting on his bed in one of the makeshift rooms of the abandoned San Jose building in Johannesburg, South Africa

On a cold winter afternoon, the smell of feces is strong in the dark corridors of San José, whose inhabitants are a mix of South Africans from neighboring townships and rural areas, as well as migrants from all over the world. ‘Africa.

The building’s population has nearly doubled to around 200 people – including women and children – due to the curfew put in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus and the hardship caused by pandemic lockdowns.

Residents sitting in a room in the abandoned San Jose building in Johannesburg, South Africa

Those who lived here before his conviction won a court battle for rehousing and were moved to housing provided by city authorities in 2008.

The evictions from San José and other doomed buildings were meant to beautify Hillbrow and neighboring areas like Berea. But that did not happen and the structure has not yet been demolished.

Angela does her daily chores, washes clothes in a plastic bucket in the abandoned San Jose building in Johannesburg, South Africa

When squatters settle in, it is colloquially said that abandoned buildings have been “hijacked”.

In some cases, “hijackers” are gangs who charge residents – but San José’s dilapidated state is such that people who come here pay no rent to anyone.

The basement, the disused elevator shaft and the surrounding areas are filled with garbage and sewage. There is no electricity, running water, or toilets. Residents relieve themselves in dark empty spaces in the building and sometimes on the sidewalk.

“Winter makes things very difficult for the residents,” says Sabelo Mapempeni, 37 (photo above).

He has lived in the building for four years and keeps an eye on his fellow citizens.

“We live on ‘mbawulas’,” says Mr. Mapempeni, using the Zulu word for the metal drums used for fires. “From morning to night, the fire is burning.”

Although intended to provide comfort, mbawulas pose health risks from smoke, as wood, leather, plastic, and anything that can be salvaged are used as fuel.

An unknown man walks past two others at the entrance to the abandoned San Jose building in Johannesburg, South Africa

“It’s very scary living here. People get sick and have to be taken to hospital,” Mapempeni says.

Two people froze to death in July, at the height of the southern hemisphere’s winter, he said.

“You feel like your heart has been ripped out by a lion,” he said of the discovery of their bodies. “They also had dreams of a better life but they are not anymore.

“They were found like stones, humans who turned to stone. They had no rugs let alone mattresses to sleep on.”

In one of the rooms, Derrick Brown (above) crouched down, trying to start a fire to make coffee for him and a friend.

The fire serves as a pan as well as a way to stay warm.

Mr. Brown was recently released from jail for identity fraud and has nowhere to go.

An unknown man pours water from a container into a pot over an open fire to prepare a meal in the abandoned San Jose building in Johannesburg, South Africa

It is a hard fight for the survival of the inhabitants, some of whom wake up in the morning to look for food in the trash cans.

Others will knock on the doors of residents of neighboring communities to ask for food.

Residents of the abandoned San Jose building in Johannesburg line up as they wait to receive their share of bread, canned goods and a blanket from the Muslim Association of South Africa

Churches, religious organizations and charities play a vital role in supporting them.

Here, a queue for bread, canned goods and a blanket from the Muslim Association of South Africa.

Unknown man smokes mandrax, a smoked crushed sedative in a broken bottle head mixed with marijuana in abandoned San Jose building in Johannesburg, South Africa

Mr Brown, who has spent most of his life in prison, says he struggles with drug addiction – like many who live in San Jose.

The resident pictured above smokes Mandrax, a crushed sedative mixed with marijuana. It is smoked through the neck of a broken bottle.

Moosa Sikhele in the abandoned San Jose building in Johannesburg, South Africa

But all is not pessimistic. Moosa Sikhele (above), 23, says he found refuge in San José after living on the streets.

He can’t stand the cold anymore and a friend welcomes him.

A newcomer or someone unknown to the residents is susceptible to theft unless they have a contact in the building.

An unidentified woman stands in a room containing a mattress and other minimal essentials in the abandoned San Jose building in Johannesburg, South Africa

Residents are doing their best to keep their rooms clean and tidy – and to keep the building from deteriorating further.

In particular, they don’t want criminal troublemakers to set up shop as that could make life even more difficult.

Mr Sikhele has been living in the abandoned building for a few months – and says he’s happy to be in San José.

He tries to make a living by selling cheap Chinese watches and belts, but also relies heavily on people for his clothes and food.

“Life is tough here. I am struggling, but I will get there.”

