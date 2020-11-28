Daily deaths from Covid-19 in the United States are climbing back to the all-time high set in April.
On April 15, 2,752 people across the United States are believed to have died from Covid-19, more than any day before or since.
Today, daily deaths are increasing sharply and again approaching that appalling number. As of Wednesday, 2,300 deaths were reported nationwide – the highest toll since May.
The pandemic has now claimed more than 264,800 lives nationwide. But the way the virus kills has changed dramatically. Months of suffering provided a horrific but valuable education: Doctors and nurses know better how to treat patients who contract the virus and how to prevent severe cases from ending in death, and a much lower proportion of people who catch the virus die more than in spring.
Yet the sheer scale of the current epidemic means the cost in lives lost every day continues to rise.
And unlike the peak of the spring wave in April, when deaths were concentrated in a handful of states like New York, New Jersey and Louisiana, they are now widely scattered across the country. There is hardly a community that has not been touched.
Twenty-five states set weekly death records in November, and Thanksgiving gatherings and the start of the holiday shopping season could lead to an even wider spread of infections in the coming days.
“We risk repeating what happened in April,” said Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota and member of President-elect Joseph R. Biden’s coronavirus mission. Jr. force, said of the death toll. “I shudder to imagine what things might look like two weeks from now.
“Once you get over the cliff of cases, where you have so many cases that you overwhelm the system, basically the moment you fall off that cliff, you’re going to see the death rates increase dramatically,” he said. declared.
Texas and Illinois have reported more than 800 deaths in the past week, while Pennsylvania, Michigan, California and Florida have added more than 400 each. In the Upper Midwest, where reports of new cases have started to level off, deaths continue to rise. Almost 40% of all coronavirus deaths in Wisconsin have been reported since early November. In North Dakota, where Nursing Sisters have been deployed to hospitals, more than one in 1,000 residents has died today.
Across the country, forensic pathologists and funeral home directors are grappling with a steadily rising toll. Recently, Dale Clock, who with his wife owns and operates two funeral homes in western Michigan, treated four deaths from Covid-19 in just 12 hours, he said. In the past two weeks, nearly half of the families they serve have lost loved ones to the virus.
