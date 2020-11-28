Daily deaths from Covid-19 in the United States are climbing back to the all-time high set in April.

And unlike the peak of the spring wave in April, when deaths were concentrated in a handful of states like New York, New Jersey and Louisiana, they are now widely scattered across the country. There is hardly a community that has not been touched.

Twenty-five states set weekly death records in November, and Thanksgiving gatherings and the start of the holiday shopping season could lead to an even wider spread of infections in the coming days.

“We risk repeating what happened in April,” said Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota and member of President-elect Joseph R. Biden’s coronavirus mission. Jr. force, said of the death toll. “I shudder to imagine what things might look like two weeks from now.

“Once you get over the cliff of cases, where you have so many cases that you overwhelm the system, basically the moment you fall off that cliff, you’re going to see the death rates increase dramatically,” he said. declared.

Texas and Illinois have reported more than 800 deaths in the past week, while Pennsylvania, Michigan, California and Florida have added more than 400 each. In the Upper Midwest, where reports of new cases have started to level off, deaths continue to rise. Almost 40% of all coronavirus deaths in Wisconsin have been reported since early November. In North Dakota, where Nursing Sisters have been deployed to hospitals, more than one in 1,000 residents has died today.