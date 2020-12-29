World

Daily Beast readers share their defining moments of 2020

Illustration photo by The Daily Beast / Photo via Getty

It’s hard to remember exactly when, in 2020, the world officially broke. Ask anyone any moment has solidified this year as a dystopian landscape of hell, and you’ll hear a number of cases: NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s death, fear of a third war looming world after Iran’s assassination Qasem Soleimani, the onset of the pandemic, economic collapse, the continuation of a Trump presidency and the almost constant pain of death.

We have been through many of these situations as a global community, but many people have a moment in their personal lives where they knew this year was going to be like nothing they might have expected.

We asked readers to tell us what that moment was for them. Here are their responses. They have been condensed and edited for clarity.

“ Fox News, Trumpism, etc. had officially, indeed, troubled the mind of my father-in-law ”

The daily beast

“ We did not expect our father to spend the night ”

The daily beast

“ I thought how much he must be more afraid than me ”

The daily beast

‘When my mother passed away’

The daily beast

“ The last time I saw her was in February ”

The daily beast

‘My son brought me back to him’

The daily beast

“ I had lost the need to be right ”

The daily beast

‘We are definitely closed’

The daily beast

“ I no longer enjoyed my wife’s company ”

The daily beast

“Baby won”

The daily beast

