World
Czechs welcome the reopening of stores; pay tribute to the victims of Covid-19 – Times of India
PRAGUE: The Czech Republic On Monday, the hard-hit country massively eased its restrictions on coronaviruses as the hard-hit country paid tribute to the country’s nearly 30,000 dead.
The latest easing came after new infections fell to levels last seen in August, when the government failed to respond quickly enough to a growing number of infections, which subsequently contributed to a record number of deaths.
Residents of the capital of Prague formed queues on Monday before opening time as all stores and malls resumed operations.
“It’s a relief that they’re open,” said buyer Dan Cooper. “I think I have a long list of things I need to buy now.”
In a visible change, Czechs were allowed to remove face masks in all outdoor spaces if they stayed at least two meters (6 feet) from other people.
Auto dealerships, tanning salons, shooting ranges, travel agencies, shoemakers, tattoo parlors and many other services also reopened on Monday.
Children returned to all elementary schools under strict conditions, even in the hardest-hit areas. All must wear face masks and be tested twice a week. They also return on a rotating basis, with school attendance one week and distance education the following week.
Schools in seven of the country’s 14 regions, including Prague, will be able to abandon the principle of rotation on May 17, the government announced on Monday.
The easing of restrictions comes as the daily number of new infections rose from nearly 17,000 in early March to 381 on Sunday, while the number of those infected fell to 101 per 100,000 people in the past seven days.
But in some countries, the number of cases still exceeded 180 per 100,000 population, prompting experts to warn against dropping restrictions in that country.
“If the situation remains unfavorable in some counties and regions, detente should not be the same as in other parts of the country,” said Petr Pazdiora, head of the Institute of Epidemiology at the University Hospital of the western town of Plzen. Czech public radio.
At one point, the Czech Republic topped the global table for the number of deaths per capita, due to too early easing of virus restrictions.
Also on Monday, the government approved a plan to allow 700 spectators to attend outdoor concerts and events, starting next week, and bars and restaurants will open for outdoor dining. People will be allowed to attend events and go to bars and restaurants provided they have been vaccinated, test negative for coronavirus, or are recovering from COVID-19[female[feminine.
High schools and universities in the Czech Republic are still closed.
Czech leaders, officials and citizens planned to light 30,000 candles at Prague Castle, the seat of the presidency, on Monday evening to pay tribute to the victims of the pandemic.
The European Union country, which has 10.7 million inhabitants, has recorded at least 29,711 deaths linked to the virus.
The latest easing came after new infections fell to levels last seen in August, when the government failed to respond quickly enough to a growing number of infections, which subsequently contributed to a record number of deaths.
Residents of the capital of Prague formed queues on Monday before opening time as all stores and malls resumed operations.
“It’s a relief that they’re open,” said buyer Dan Cooper. “I think I have a long list of things I need to buy now.”
In a visible change, Czechs were allowed to remove face masks in all outdoor spaces if they stayed at least two meters (6 feet) from other people.
Auto dealerships, tanning salons, shooting ranges, travel agencies, shoemakers, tattoo parlors and many other services also reopened on Monday.
Children returned to all elementary schools under strict conditions, even in the hardest-hit areas. All must wear face masks and be tested twice a week. They also return on a rotating basis, with school attendance one week and distance education the following week.
Schools in seven of the country’s 14 regions, including Prague, will be able to abandon the principle of rotation on May 17, the government announced on Monday.
The easing of restrictions comes as the daily number of new infections rose from nearly 17,000 in early March to 381 on Sunday, while the number of those infected fell to 101 per 100,000 people in the past seven days.
But in some countries, the number of cases still exceeded 180 per 100,000 population, prompting experts to warn against dropping restrictions in that country.
“If the situation remains unfavorable in some counties and regions, detente should not be the same as in other parts of the country,” said Petr Pazdiora, head of the Institute of Epidemiology at the University Hospital of the western town of Plzen. Czech public radio.
At one point, the Czech Republic topped the global table for the number of deaths per capita, due to too early easing of virus restrictions.
Also on Monday, the government approved a plan to allow 700 spectators to attend outdoor concerts and events, starting next week, and bars and restaurants will open for outdoor dining. People will be allowed to attend events and go to bars and restaurants provided they have been vaccinated, test negative for coronavirus, or are recovering from COVID-19[female[feminine.
High schools and universities in the Czech Republic are still closed.
Czech leaders, officials and citizens planned to light 30,000 candles at Prague Castle, the seat of the presidency, on Monday evening to pay tribute to the victims of the pandemic.
The European Union country, which has 10.7 million inhabitants, has recorded at least 29,711 deaths linked to the virus.
Source link