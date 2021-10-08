Czech voters decide Prime Minister Babis’ future in two-day elections

Opinion polls indicate that Babis’ ANO movement will lead the vote, but may not gain enough votes to form a new government.

Czechs are voting in two-day parliamentary elections with polls showing Prime Minister Andrej Babis, a populist billionaire, is likely to retain his support despite a new scandal over his financial transactions.

Polling stations opened at 12:00 GMT on Friday, with voting to fill 200 seats in the lower house of the Parliament of the Czech Republic, the main legislative body of the European Union and NATO member state.

Eurosceptic Babis, 67, has had a checkered tenure since taking office in December 2017. His tenure has seen rising prosperity, but also numerous scandals, including alleged fraud involving EU grants.

The last concerned the publication of the Pandora Papers, which alleged that Babis invested $ 22 million in shell companies to buy 16 properties in the south of France. Babis has denied any wrongdoing.

Despite the scandals, opinion polls indicate Babis’ ANO (YES) movement will lead the votes with at least 25 percent support.

But it is not clear whether he will get enough votes to be able to form a new coalition government.

Babis led a minority coalition government of the ANO and left-wing Social Democrats. He also ruled with the support of the Communist Party.

Social Democrats and Communists might struggle to win parliamentary seats all this time – and this might force the ANO to seek a pact with far-right nationalists to retain power.

Babis leads anti-immigration and anti-EU campaign

Five opposition parties put aside their differences to create two coalitions aimed at removing Babis from power.

The center-right coalition Ensemble includes the Civic Democratic Party and Conservative Christian Democrat and the Liberal Conservative Party TOP 09.

The Liberal Pirate Party and STAN, a group of mayors and independent candidates, have formed a center-left coalition.

Each is expected to win around 20% of the vote, and they have both indicated that they will cooperate in forming a government if given the chance.

Babis, meanwhile, bet on an aggressive campaign, deploying anti-immigration and anti-EU rhetoric, as well as denouncing the EU’s carbon reduction targets.

He does not rule out forming a coalition with Freedom and Direct Democracy, an anti-migrant and anti-Muslim party that wants to get the country out of the EU and hold a referendum on NATO membership. The party votes just over 10 percent support.

President Milos Zeman has noted it will give the largest individual party, almost certainly Babis’ NOA, the first chance to form a cabinet.