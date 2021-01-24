World
Czech trainers teach dogs to smell Covid – Times of India
KLINY, Czech republic: In a dog training center built inside a shipping container in a Czech mountain village, Renda, Cap and Laky are put to the test.
They sniff six vessels each containing a piece of scented tissue from patients with Covid-19, negative donors, or fake samples.
“Good boy!” exclaims Lenka Vlachova, a trainer working at the Prague Fire Department, as Jagdterrier Renda sits next to a sample wagging his tail.
The team of dog trainers works at their own pace and reports a 95% success rate in detecting Covid-19 in human odor samples.
“The study aims to verify the ability of dogs to detect Covid-19 and to generate a method allowing the use of trained dogs to fight the pandemic,” project leader Gustav Hotovy told AFP.
“The method should also work with other diseases, even more deadly than Covid-19,” Hotovy said.
“Ultimately, we should be able to detect a large number of people in a very short time with a trained dog,” he said, speaking in the snowy village of Kliny near the German border.
Vlachova told AFP that the first study confirming that dogs are able to detect tissue attacked by a virus was conducted in the United States about ten years ago.
“The virus changes human tissue, affecting a person’s scent signature,” she said.
Hotovy, a retired cynologist whose team began training dogs last August, said the signature changes “so much that it’s immediately noticeable to the dogs.”
The samples used are obtained simply by rubbing a piece of cotton against the patient’s skin.
The team must then ensure that the sample is virus-free to prevent the dogs from catching the disease.
Using the same sampling method, a Finnish team used dogs for tests at Helsinki airport, saying their dogs could detect the virus with almost 100% accuracy.
Vlachova said the Czechs would like to work with the Finns or with French and German teams working on similar projects.
Unlike their Western peers, the Czech team works in their spare time and relies on the meager financial means provided by a local dog food manufacturer.
Cynologist Katerina Jancarikova said the tissue infected with the virus was “just a small fragment of the general smell, part of the dogs puzzle.”
“It’s like looking for Wally,” she said, referring to popular children’s books in which a little character with red and white stripes is to be found in the pictures of a huge crowd.
Jancarikova said any dog can be trained in detection as long as they are cooperative.
As Vlachova drove Renda back to the van, Hotovy entered the training facility with a sturdy giant schnauzer named Laky who hungrily sniffed the ships, placed in a different pattern, before easily identifying the positive.
“He was once reluctant to cooperate,” he chuckled, adding that the dogs showed the same enthusiastic response when they were let loose at a nearby house where a guest who tested positive for Covid-19 had stayed.
“They immediately jumped up on his bed with the same happy reaction they show on a center positive sample,” he said.
They sniff six vessels each containing a piece of scented tissue from patients with Covid-19, negative donors, or fake samples.
“Good boy!” exclaims Lenka Vlachova, a trainer working at the Prague Fire Department, as Jagdterrier Renda sits next to a sample wagging his tail.
The team of dog trainers works at their own pace and reports a 95% success rate in detecting Covid-19 in human odor samples.
“The study aims to verify the ability of dogs to detect Covid-19 and to generate a method allowing the use of trained dogs to fight the pandemic,” project leader Gustav Hotovy told AFP.
“The method should also work with other diseases, even more deadly than Covid-19,” Hotovy said.
“Ultimately, we should be able to detect a large number of people in a very short time with a trained dog,” he said, speaking in the snowy village of Kliny near the German border.
Vlachova told AFP that the first study confirming that dogs are able to detect tissue attacked by a virus was conducted in the United States about ten years ago.
“The virus changes human tissue, affecting a person’s scent signature,” she said.
Hotovy, a retired cynologist whose team began training dogs last August, said the signature changes “so much that it’s immediately noticeable to the dogs.”
The samples used are obtained simply by rubbing a piece of cotton against the patient’s skin.
The team must then ensure that the sample is virus-free to prevent the dogs from catching the disease.
Using the same sampling method, a Finnish team used dogs for tests at Helsinki airport, saying their dogs could detect the virus with almost 100% accuracy.
Vlachova said the Czechs would like to work with the Finns or with French and German teams working on similar projects.
Unlike their Western peers, the Czech team works in their spare time and relies on the meager financial means provided by a local dog food manufacturer.
Cynologist Katerina Jancarikova said the tissue infected with the virus was “just a small fragment of the general smell, part of the dogs puzzle.”
“It’s like looking for Wally,” she said, referring to popular children’s books in which a little character with red and white stripes is to be found in the pictures of a huge crowd.
Jancarikova said any dog can be trained in detection as long as they are cooperative.
As Vlachova drove Renda back to the van, Hotovy entered the training facility with a sturdy giant schnauzer named Laky who hungrily sniffed the ships, placed in a different pattern, before easily identifying the positive.
“He was once reluctant to cooperate,” he chuckled, adding that the dogs showed the same enthusiastic response when they were let loose at a nearby house where a guest who tested positive for Covid-19 had stayed.
“They immediately jumped up on his bed with the same happy reaction they show on a center positive sample,” he said.
Source link