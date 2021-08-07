Cypriot communities forge closer ties thanks to UN-backed project

Hande Toycan, who is Turkish Cypriot, and Flora Hadjigeorgiou, Greek Cypriot, are among many women joining the UN on the Mediterranean island to strengthen engagement, equality and stability.

A shared link

Ms. Toycan was born and raised in Famagusta, in the north of the country, and still lives there. She is a member of the Famagusta Cultural Association and studied Greek language and literature in Ankara, the cultural capital of Turkey.

Ms. Hadjigeorgiou, a retired teacher who devotes her time to leisure and other activities, is part of the Klotho Women’s Initiative.

Although they come from different communities, the two women have a passion for weaving. However, neither was aware of their common bond.

“At the beginning, our friends Mustafa and Maria who work at UNFICYP told us about the project, funded by the Dutch Embassy, ​​and told us to apply, ”said Ms. Toycan.

Bringing communities together

UNFICYP, officially the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus, has been present in the country since 1964.

Listen to our interview with Special Representative Elizabeth Spehar, who heads the UN mission:

Mission police “peacekeepers” and monitor a buffer zone between the Republic of Cyprus and the so-called Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

UNFICYP also facilitates projects aimed at bringing the two parties closer together.

“They put us in touch with the ladies of Famagusta, and so a bicommunity project began,” recalls Ms. Hadjigeorgiou.

Thanks to a centuries-old tradition, women began to forge a new relationship.

“Weaving is part of our past,” explained Ms. Hoycan. “This connection and collaboration between the two associations… is a very positive example of inter-municipal cooperation between the two communities, because it is not always easy for many people to come together and do things.

A new experience

By collaborating on different weaving projects, the women exchanged knowledge, opinions and ideas. The experience marked a first for Ms. Hadjigeorgiou.

“Until now, I had no contact with the Turkish Cypriots. The first time I came into contact with a Turkish Cypriot was with the Klotho project, ”she said.

“It helped a lot in the reconciliation because on that side we had no contact with the Turkish Cypriots.”

The weaving also provided grounds for friendship, and Ms. Toycan’s knowledge of Greek came in especially helpful.

“For three years I have been working as a Greek teacher. I mainly assist them in the communication part, the communication in Turkish and Greek ”, she declared.

Forced to separate

Unfortunately the COVID-19[feminine pandémie a soulevé de nouveaux défis. Les femmes ont été forcées de se séparer, juste au moment où elles commençaient à se sentir à l’aise l’une avec l’autre.

« Notre lien avec la Klotho Women’s Initiative a toujours été des réunions en face à face, mais notre communication ne s’est pas complètement arrêtée », a déclaré Mme Toycan. « Nous nous posons des questions sur les autres et sur ce que nous faisons. Notre travail continue, mais bien sûr pas comme par le passé.

Rien ne nous divise

Même si tout s’est arrêté en raison de la pandémie, les deux femmes prévoient de continuer à tisser à travers l’île divisée.

« C’est un très bon exemple de collaboration », a déclaré Mme Hadjigeorgiou. «Cela prouve que les deux parties peuvent coexister. Nous avons tellement d’intérêts communs. Il n’y a rien qui sépare les dames de Famagouste et nous.

Bien qu’ils se soient d’abord sentis comme des étrangers, “grâce à cette collaboration bicommunautaire, nous avons appris que nous sommes les mêmes”, a déclaré Mme Toycan, ajoutant “c’est agréable de le savoir”.