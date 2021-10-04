World
Cyclone Shaheen hits Oman with fierce winds, killing four – Times of India
DUBAI: Tropical Cyclone Shaheen killed four people as it slammed into Oman on Sunday with fierce winds and heavy rain, flooding the streets, prompting evacuations from coastal areas and delaying flights to and from the capital, Muscat.
As the cyclone approached, a child who had been swept away by the water was found dead, the state news agency said, and another missing person was also found dead. Two Asian workers were killed when a hill collapsed on their residential area in an industrial area, the state news agency reported.
When its eye crossed the earth, the cyclone was carrying winds of between 120 and 150 km / h (75-93 mph), Omani authorities said. It launched waves of up to 10 meters (32 feet).
Video footage from Omani broadcasters showed vehicles submerged as people attempted to make their way through brown and muddy flood waters.
Part of the storm eye wall, where the most severe weather occurs, had entered Al Batinah South governorate, the state news agency said. The eye also entered between the states of Musanah and Suwaiq.
Up to 500 cm (20 inches) of rain was expected in some areas, increasing the risk of flash floods.
Cyclones are gradually losing their power over land and Shaheen has been downgraded to a tropical storm after clearing the ocean, the weather service said on Twitter.
The national emergency committee said the power supply would be cut off in al-Qurm, east of the capital, to avoid accidents. More than 2,700 people have been accommodated in emergency shelters.
Most of the oil-exporting country’s five million people live in and around Muscat. Authorities said the capital’s roads would only be open to emergency and humanitarian vehicles until the storm subsides.
A wooden ship sank at the port of Sultan Qaboos and its crew were rescued, the National Emergency Management Committee said on Twitter.
WATER PRECAUTIONS, SAUDI ARABIA
In the United Arab Emirates, authorities said precautionary measures were being taken. Police were moving to provide security with patrols near beaches and valleys where torrential rains were expected.
Government and private sector workers in the town of Al Ain, on the border with Oman, were asked to work remotely on Monday and authorities called on residents to avoid leaving their homes except in an emergency. the Abu Dhabi government media office said.
“Authorities are working proactively around the clock to assess residential units in affected areas and transport families to safe locations until it is possible to return safely,” he said. .
Saudi civil protection authorities have called for caution in several areas from Monday to Friday pending high winds and possible flooding, the state news agency reported.
