World
Cyclone Shaheen hits Oman; three dead, flights delayed – Times of India
CAIRO: Tropical Cyclone Shaheen made landfall in Oman on Sunday after already killing at least three people, its heavy rains and fierce winds causing evacuations from coastal areas and delaying flights to and from the capital, Muscat.
As the storm approached, a child who had been swept away by the water was found dead, the state news agency said, and another person was reported missing. Two Asian workers were killed when a hill collapsed on their residential area in an industrial area, the state news agency reported.
When its eye crossed the earth, the cyclone was carrying winds of between 120 and 150 km / h (75-93 mph), Omani authorities said. It launched waves of up to 10 meters (32 feet).
Video footage from local broadcasters showed vehicles submerged as people attempted to make their way through brown and muddy flood waters.
Part of the storm eye wall, where the most severe weather conditions occur, had entered South Al Batinah governorate, the state news agency said. The eye also entered between the states of Musanah and Suwaiq.
Massive precipitation of up to 500 cm (20 inches) was expected in some areas, which could cause flash floods.
The national emergency committee said the power supply would be cut in al-Qurm, east of the capital, to avoid accidents. More than 2,700 people have been accommodated in emergency shelters.
Most of the oil-exporting country’s five million people live in and around Muscat. The capital’s roads would only be open to vehicles making emergency and humanitarian journeys until the storm is over, authorities said.
In the United Arab Emirates, authorities said precautionary measures were being taken. Police officials were on the move to provide security by conducting security patrols near beaches and valleys where torrential rains were expected.
Saudi civil protection authorities have called for caution in several areas from Monday to Friday pending high winds and possible flooding, the state news agency reported.
As the storm approached, a child who had been swept away by the water was found dead, the state news agency said, and another person was reported missing. Two Asian workers were killed when a hill collapsed on their residential area in an industrial area, the state news agency reported.
When its eye crossed the earth, the cyclone was carrying winds of between 120 and 150 km / h (75-93 mph), Omani authorities said. It launched waves of up to 10 meters (32 feet).
Video footage from local broadcasters showed vehicles submerged as people attempted to make their way through brown and muddy flood waters.
Part of the storm eye wall, where the most severe weather conditions occur, had entered South Al Batinah governorate, the state news agency said. The eye also entered between the states of Musanah and Suwaiq.
Massive precipitation of up to 500 cm (20 inches) was expected in some areas, which could cause flash floods.
The national emergency committee said the power supply would be cut in al-Qurm, east of the capital, to avoid accidents. More than 2,700 people have been accommodated in emergency shelters.
Most of the oil-exporting country’s five million people live in and around Muscat. The capital’s roads would only be open to vehicles making emergency and humanitarian journeys until the storm is over, authorities said.
In the United Arab Emirates, authorities said precautionary measures were being taken. Police officials were on the move to provide security by conducting security patrols near beaches and valleys where torrential rains were expected.
Saudi civil protection authorities have called for caution in several areas from Monday to Friday pending high winds and possible flooding, the state news agency reported.