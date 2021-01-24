Cyclone Eloise causes flooding in Mozambique’s second largest city, Beira

A man walks on a flooded road

Parts of central Mozambique were inundated after Cyclone Eloise passed near the port town of Beira with winds of up to 160 km / h (100 mph).

Beira received 250 mm (10 inches) of rain in 24 hours, according to the Mozambique National Meteorological Institute (INAM).

Local authorities and aid agencies are assessing the extent of the damage so that they can help those affected and are trying to restore electricity and communications, which have been cut in some areas.

Four people were killed, according to local officials.

Falling rain

The cyclone has now been downgraded to a tropical storm and is expected to head towards Zimbabwe and northern South Africa, which have already suffered heavy rains.

Chris Neeson, who works for the UN in Beira, said: “It was impossible to sleep because of the noise and the fear.”

“I heard so much wind and rain in the wee hours of the morning. Water came into my house, as well as rocks and leaves that had blown up from my neighbors’ houses. Electricity has gone down since last night and we have not been able to make calls.

“When I came out there was water everywhere – up to my knees – and trees, electrical wires, tiles and fences were all destroyed, strewn around the streets. Thank goodness it has stopped raining. I never thought I was afraid. of water, but it was horrible, ”he says.

Residents of Beira, Mozambique’s second largest city with a population of around 500,000, are trying to clean up as best they can.

A man using a bucket to clean the water in his house

A family stands in front of their flooded house

More than 1,000 houses were totally destroyed and another 3,000 severely damaged, according to Antonio Beleza, of the Mozambique National Institute for Disaster Management and Reduction. He said more than 160,000 people had been directly affected.

Some get what they can from their flooded homes.

A leather sofa in a flooded living room

Children walk on flooded road as sheets and tarps hang to dry

Trees, electricity pylons and billboards were blown down by the force of the wind.

A collapsed advertising billboard lies on the road

Several rivers in the region have burst from their banks.

A man stands on a bridge overlooking a flooded river

Large areas of central Mozambique are underwater. Much of this land is agricultural, which means that many people fear losing their crops.

Water levels were already high, even before the cyclone hit land on Saturday.

The region is still recovering from two devastating cyclones, Idai and Kenneth, which struck in 2019, killing hundreds and forcing thousands to leave their homes.

