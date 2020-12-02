World
Cyclone Burevi hits eastern Sri Lanka – Times of India
COLOMBO: Tropical Cyclone Burevi slammed against Sri Lanka East Coast Wednesday night and is expected to damage coastal buildings and power lines, as well as trigger flash floods, meteorological department officials said.
During the day, Sri Lankan authorities evacuated more than 75,000 people from their homes East cost where Cyclone Burevi, blowing 90 km / h (56 mph) winds, was expected to strike.
The island’s disaster management center has advised people living near its path to stay indoors.
Earlier today, Athula Karunanayake, the head of the meteorology department, said the wind speed could reach 80 to 90 km / h (50 to 56 mph).
“Some areas will receive more than 200mm (8 inches) of rain.”
Those evacuated, from the Trincomalee district who are expected to be the hardest hit, have been moved to 237 relief centers until the cyclone passed, disaster officials said.
But Anuradha Yahampath, governor of the eastern province which includes Trincomalee, said some people were still resisting the evacuation effort.
“I call on people to go to these camps as soon as possible,” he told local media.
“I met some of the fishermen earlier. They are aware of the situation but they are still not ready to leave their homes.”
Authorities in the northern and eastern provinces, which number millions of people, will keep schools closed until at least Friday.
Thursday, the path of the cyclone will take it to the northwest Arabian Sea, Karunanayake said.
Burevi is expected to travel to southern India by Friday morning, Indian weather officials said, but is expected to cause less damage there.
