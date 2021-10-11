Cyber ​​attacks affect most of the United States: Pearson / AP-NORC poll

RICHMOND, Virginia (AP) – Most Americans from all parties are seriously concerned about cyber attacks on American computer systems and see China and Russia as major threats, according to a new poll.

The Pearson Institute and Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll shows that about 9 in 10 Americans are at least somewhat concerned about hacking involving their personal information, financial institutions, government agencies or some utilities. About two-thirds say they are very or extremely concerned.

About three-quarters say the Chinese and Russian governments are major threats to the US government’s cybersecurity, and at least half also see the Iranian government and non-governmental organizations as a threat.

The broad consensus highlights the growing impacts of cyber attacks in an increasingly connected world and could spur efforts by President Joe Biden and lawmakers to force critical industries to step up their cyber defenses and impose reporting requirements on companies that are. hacked. The poll comes amid a wave of personalities ransomware attacks and cyber espionage campaigns over the past year that have compromised sensitive government records and led to the shutdown of operations of energy companies, hospitals, schools and others.

“It’s quite rare these days to find issues that the vast majority of Republicans and Democrats” see as a problem, said David Sterrett, senior researcher at the AP-NORC Center.

Biden has made cybersecurity a key issue in his young administration, and federal lawmakers are considering legislation to strengthen public and private cyber defenses.

Michael Daniel, CEO of the Cyber ​​Threat Alliance and a former senior cybersecurity official under the Obama administration, said the poll shows the public is firmly aware of the type of online threats cybersecurity experts insist on. For years.

“We don’t need to do a lot more outreach,” he said.

The story continues

The explosion over the past year of ransomware, in which cybercriminals encrypt an organization’s data and then demand payment to decrypt it, has underlined how extortionist hacker gangs can disrupt the economy and take lives. and livelihoods at risk.

One of the most serious cyber incidents this year was a ransomware attack in May against the company that owns the country’s largest fuel pipeline, which resulted in gas shortages along the east coast. Weeks later, a ransomware attack on the world’s largest meat processing company disrupted production around the world.

Victims of ransomware attacks range from major US agencies and Fortune 500 companies to small entities like Leonardtown, Maryland, which was one of hundreds of organizations affected around the world when software company Kaseya was hit. by ransomware over the weekend of July 4.

“We were very lucky, but it definitely opened our eyes to the fact that it could happen to anyone,” said Laschelle McKay, city administrator. She said Leonardtown’s IT vendor was able to restore the city’s network and files after several days.

The criminal syndicates that dominate the ransomware industry are mostly Russian-speaking and operate with impunity from Russia or countries allied with Russia. The US government also blamed Russian spies for a major breach by US government agencies known as the SolarWinds hack, so named after the US software company whose product was used in the hack.

China has also been active. In July, the Biden administration formally blamed China for massive hacking of Microsoft Exchange mail server software and claimed that criminal hackers associated with the Chinese government carried out ransomware attacks and other illicit cyber operations.

“The number of Chinese cyber actors eclipses the rest of the world, combined,” Rob Joyce, director of cybersecurity at the National Security Agency, told a recent conference. “The elite of this group is really an elite. It is a law of large numbers.

Russia and China have denied any wrongdoing.

Seniors are much more likely to view Russia and China as serious threats. A large majority of adults over 60 say the Russian and Chinese governments are a big threat, but only about half of those under 30 agree.

Democrats – at 79% – are slightly more likely than Republicans – at 70% – to say the Russian government is a big threat. Former President Donald Trump, a Republican, has consistently downplayed Russian aggression. In his first comments after discovering the SolarWinds hack in December, Trump contradicted his secretary of state and other senior officials and suggested without evidence that China was behind the campaign.

____

The AP-NORC survey of 1,071 adults was conducted September 9-13, using a sample taken from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Omnibus, which is designed to be representative of the US population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.