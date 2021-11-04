World
Current coalition government in Nepal will last for full term, says Prime Minister Deuba – Times of India
KATMANDU: Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba said on Thursday that the five-party ruling alliance would last the entire term until the next parliamentary elections, tentatively scheduled for December 2022.
Deuba, the president of the Nepalese Congress, was sworn in as Prime Minister in July, with the support of Pushpakamal Dahal’s Communist Party of Nepal, Nepal Communist Socialist Madhav Nepal as well as the Janata Samajwadi Party and Rastriya Janamorcha.
“The coalition will remain for the entire term of office. There is no need for doubt and confusion about the future of the coalition,” he said, while addressing the media at the airport. Tribhuvan International here after attending the World Leaders Summit at the 26th Conference. of the Parties (COP 26) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Glasgow.
Deuba insisted he had fruitful talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on authorization to use Indian airspace for the operation of Gautam Buddha International Airport in Lumbini, Bhairahawa.
“Airspace talks have taken place as Indian airspace is to be used for flights to and from Gautam Buddha Airport. Excellent discussions have taken place on subjects other than this one, ”he said.
Gautam Buddha International Airport, an alternative to Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport, is about to come into service soon.
Officials from the Nepal Civil Aviation Authority (CAAN), the regulator, said the calibration flight would be completed at that airport within a month and the test flight would be completed within a month. next three months.
The Nepalese Prime Minister also thanked India for helping the Himalayan nation with fertilizers.
“We have seen the excellent goodwill of India towards Nepal. I thanked India for helping Nepal with fertilizers when there is a shortage of chemical fertilizers even in India, ”he said.
Nepal strongly raised the issues of climate change and climate change risk mitigation at the Glasgow summit, he said, adding that Nepal’s voice was primarily to minimize carbon dioxide from the world. atmosphere, save oxygen and reduce carbon emissions.
During the summit, Nepal also drew the world’s attention to the growing impact of climate change and the increasing incidents of natural disasters such as floods and landslides, which also received a good response from others. country, Deuba added.
