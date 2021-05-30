Curiosity rover offers rare glimpse of cloudy days on Mars | Committed

that of NASA Curiosity rover just spotted an event rarely seen on Mars: a cloudy day. The agency has sharing images of “bright” clouds (produced by ice crystals reflecting light) that began to appear on the Curiosity site from the end of January. They would be pedestrians here on Earth, but they are remarkable for a planet with a very thin atmosphere and even led to their own discovery.

The mission team determined that these clouds are higher than usual for Mars, floating well above the maximum altitude of 37 miles for water ice clouds. of the planet. This raises the possibility that these are dry ice clouds formed from frozen carbon dioxide, and could reveal more of the Martian sky.

NASA / JPL-Caltech / MSSS

NASA noted that clouds were easier to see with Curiosity’s black-and-white navigation cameras, but the mast color camera produced the best glow.

It may not be the most dramatic event on Mars at present. It does, however, serve as an additional reminder that the planet is not a static set of images. Mars is a dynamic world with constantly changing time, although it is not as busy as it was in the distant past.