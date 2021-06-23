Culture war between Hungary and Europe intensifies over LGBT bill

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has championed the law, will be pressured to withdraw it at a meeting of European Union heads of state and government on Thursday and Friday. This is the last confrontation between the European Union and Mr. Orban, who presents himself as the champion of an “illiberal democracy” which can sometimes go against the democratic values ​​of the bloc.

Ms von der Leyen described the European Union as a place ‘where you are free to be who you are and to love whoever you want’, adding: ‘I will use all the powers of the commission to ensure that the rights of all EU citizens are guaranteed. Whoever they are and wherever they live in the European Union.

European ambassadors excoriated the bill at a pre-summit briefing on Wednesday, saying it violated European Union treaties and crossed red lines. They expressed the hope that Mr Orban would step down from challenging Brussels in this way, as he has sometimes done in the past.

There is no quick fix if Hungary goes ahead with the law, diplomats said. But the commission, which is officially the guardian of respect for the treaties, could bring a complaint against Hungary to the European Court of Justice for violation of the latter. The tribunal, if it wished, could act relatively quickly, and Hungary has in the past respected its rulings.