Culinary culture in the spotlight on the UNESCO heritage list

The Malaysian hawker prepares the satay (seasoned meat on a skewer grilled over hot charcoal). © Mohamad Hafiz, participant in the #OurHawkerCulture 2019 photography competition, Singapore, 2019

PARIS, December 23 (IPS) – Cuisine has been a notable part of the last inscriptions on UNESCO’s Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, along with the food of hawkers in Singapore and the traditions of couscous in South Africa. North being celebrated.

These two elements were among the 29 elements inscribed when the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the World’s Intangible Cultural Heritage met virtually from December 14 to 19, hosted by Jamaica and chaired by the Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment. and Island Sports, Olivia “Babsy” Grange.

“This year… the experience we all had of sharing and experiencing the cultures of different countries made us realize that despite the pandemic, although we were apart, we could still share each other’s culture, and what she did for all of us was to bring us closer, ”Grange said at the end of the meeting.

Singapore’s “Hawker Culture, Community Meals and Culinary Practices in a Multicultural Urban Context” inscription marks the first time that the island state of Southeast Asia has an element inscribed on the List.

Hawker culture is “present all over Singapore,” with these food hubs being seen as a kind of “community dining hall,” officials said. Here, people from various backgrounds dine and mingle, in an atmosphere of conviviality and enjoyment of the scents and flavors offered.

Hawker Centers were born out of the street food culture, home to cooks who provide meals in a bustling community setting with different stalls. However, the centers have experienced closures and fewer customers due to the Covid-19 pandemic, making the 2020 listing bittersweet.

Couscous © National Center for Prehistoric, Anthropological and Historical Research (CNRPAH), Algeria, 2018.

The submission of couscous – which covered knowledge, know-how and practices relating to the production and consumption of the dish – was made by Algeria, Mauritania, Morocco and Tunisia, and it naturally sparked an online debate about the absence of other countries that are known for this food and for their favorite recipes.

The inscription encompasses “the methods of production, conditions of manufacture and tools, associated artifacts and circumstances of consumption of couscous in the communities concerned”, according to UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and culture).

Stemming from the Berber culture of Algeria and Morocco, couscous is today consumed around the world, accompanied by a variety of vegetables and meats – depending on the region, the season and the occasion.

It is “filled with symbols, meanings and social and cultural dimensions related to solidarity, togetherness and sharing meals,” UNESCO said.

Food was also indirectly highlighted with the inscription “Zlakusa Pottery Making, Driving Pottery Making in Zlakusa Village”. This includes the practice of making unglazed food containers that are used in households and restaurants across Serbia, originating from a small village in the west of the country.

Olivia “Babsy” Grange, Jamaican Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports.

Some foodies claim that the dishes prepared in Zlakusa earthenware have a unique taste, and “the pottery’s close association with the village of Zlakusa and its surroundings reflects its close connection with the natural environment,” the inscription says.

Away from food, several musical and artistic practices were also listed, and the meeting saw three items added to the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding, while three more were added to the Register of Good Safeguarding Practices.

The latter “facilitates the sharing of successful safeguarding experiences” and “presents examples of effective transmission of living cultural practices and knowledge to future generations,” UNESCO said. Among the elements inscribed this year is the skiff of Martinique (a light boat), whose tradition dates back several centuries in the Caribbean.

The committee said a “spontaneous movement to save these boats grew as they threatened to disappear” and that the save program has grown over the years. The main objective is to “preserve the know-how of local boat builders”, to transmit expertise on sailing, and to create a federation to organize major events.

In a year that has seen the cultural sector hit hard across the world by the Covid-19 pandemic, registrations delighted the 141 countries present and the more than a thousand people attending the virtual meeting. In an online press briefing on December 18, committee chair Grange noted that Jamaica was of course also affected by the health crisis, but the population was very “resilient.”

“It has impacted some aspects of our culture, primarily the entertainment industry, as well as various sectors of the creative industry,” she said in response to a question. “It has had an impact on the economy… and on our creatives who depend on their creative works for income. However, we have always been able to spread our music to the world, thanks to technology.

Grange said hosting the huge virtual meeting of the Intangible Cultural Heritage Committee posed technological challenges, but nothing that could not be overcome. She said it showed the importance of working together, sharing cultures and finding ways to overcome obstacles to “ensure that we continue to use culture to unite the world”.

This year saw the highest number of multi-country nominations – 14 entries “testifying to the ability of intangible cultural heritage to bring people together and promote international cooperation,” said Grange.

“These are great achievements for all of humanity,” she said, recalling the pride of her country and the global celebration when reggae music from Jamaica was added to the list in 2018.