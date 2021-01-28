Cuban farm explores sustainability by hand

The terraces specially designed to prevent surface runoff during the rains were essential for the cultivation of vegetables on the sloping land of Finca Marta in the municipality of Caimito, province of Artemisa, about 20 km from Havana, Cuba. CREDIT: Jorge Luis Baños / IPS

HAVANA, Jan. 28 (IPS) – Most starts are rocky and at times the obstacles seem insurmountable, before they are finally overcome. This was certainly the case with Finca Marta, a farm in Cuba that had to start with digging a well in search of water and the hard work of clearing a parcel of arid, stony and overgrown land. .

“It was an inhospitable environment, everything was totally abandoned,” agroecologist Fernando Funes told IPS. On December 21, 2011, he and his family moved to an eight-hectare site, about 20 km west of Havana, which they planned to exploit against all odds.

“With Juan Machado, the local well digger who became our shaman, we dug for seven months, using only shovels, until at 14 meters deep we found water, more than that. that we needed. For us, this well is a metaphor for how far we are willing to go, ”added Funes.

This was the solution to the main problem they faced in their decision to turn a relatively barren, hilly patch of land without water into a productive farm, in a country whose water supply depends primarily on rainfall and where agriculture consumes about 60 percent of what is extracted from watersheds.

The farm, which has 20 workers, now has a guaranteed 24-hour water supply, from groundwater or rainwater that is harvested and stored in ponds and reservoirs. It is sufficient to cover the needs of livestock and wild animals, as well as crops. A solar pump is now drawing water from the well.

Farm management and production efficiency quickly made it necessary to devote time and resources to building greenhouses to produce seedlings, harvesting facilities, a rustic barn and a storage facility for the material. and beekeeping supplies, among other infrastructure.

Other efforts focused on designing a sustainable energy system, incorporating various renewable energy alternatives such as solar panels to pump water, a biodigester to capture and distribute methane for cooking food. and solar water heaters.

“We did all of this ourselves by hand, with the resources, conditions and know-how that we had,” Funes explained, after mentioning that other projects aimed at harnessing energy sources clean include the installation of a wind turbine to pump water and generate electricity. .

It took seven months of machine-less digging at Finca Marta to find enough water in a 14-meter-deep well for organic crops and small livestock on the farm, about 20 km west of Havana. . CREDIT: Jorge Luis Baños / IPS

And terraces were created to prevent soil erosion when it rains, “on a farm where the only flat part is where the house is,” Funes said.

Each terrace has a stone wall at the bottom to prevent surface runoff during rains. The substrate is composed of a mixture of soil and organic matter from vermiculture and compost produced on the farm, with residues of the biodigester and other wastes.

The result is the production of a variety of premium crops without chemical fertilizers or pesticides, in harmony with the environment. “This gives us a comparative advantage in the market because we offer great diversity which gives us a better chance to meet demand,” said Funes.

Beekeeping quickly became a big business at Finca Marta, which started with an old beehive. Today there are more than a hundred beehives and around 40 tons of honey has been produced over the past eight years using modern techniques, mainly for export.

Part of a credit and service cooperative, Finca Marta, located in the municipality of Caimito in the west-central province of Artemisa, markets vegetables directly to a group of private restaurants, hotels and state-owned companies, while providing certain products without charging to a local center that helps pregnant women at risk.

Agricultural engineer Fernando Funes explains how the biodigester works, which uses livestock manure to produce biogas for household consumption in Finca Marta, in the municipality of Caimito, in the Cuban province of Artemisa near Havana. This is one of the innovations for the sustainable development of the farm. CREDIT: Jorge Luis Baños / IPS

“We follow a concept of production, processing, marketing and consumption. We do the whole chain ourselves,” said the agroecologist, who is determined to demonstrate in practice that it is possible to run a farm. environmentally sustainable and socially just family that is also economically sustainable.

The project includes an eco-friendly restaurant that opens once or twice a week to serve visitors interested in life in the Cuban countryside and meals made with organic products. Agrotourism stimulates both knowledge and investment, as the income is reinvested in the production system.

“When we got there we had a lot of uncertainty, a lot of challenges ahead of us and it was very risky from all angles,” Funes admitted.

After four or five years of hard work, the farm has shown significant progress in terms of marketing and sufficient income to pay good wages and provide benefits to workers.

This is the largest pond dug on the Finca Marta farm for harvesting rainwater, part of the sustainable solutions used to transform a sloping and relatively barren plot of land without water into a productive farm in the Cuban province of Cuba. center-west of Artemisa, which has now become a model for other farmers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fernando Funes

“For me, from the start, it was an ethical and social commitment as a scientist for science to have an impact on the lives of people, who must see an improvement in their incomes and their living conditions for themselves. engage in a process of change, ”says the agronomist.

But not only that. According to him, “the projection for the future is not only to continue to enrich the farm, to create new jobs and to offer better wages and benefits, but to begin to have an impact on the transformation of the region – that is, on local development. “

Funes, who has been dedicated to research and teaching for 20 years and has a master’s degree in agroecology and sustainable rural development and a doctorate in ecological production and conservation, as well as 10 years of practical experience on his farm, was part of of a group of experts since October who will manage a government program for the development of logistics and supply chains.

His farm also serves as a model for a network of 50 other farms that embrace the concept of agroecological production, processing, marketing and consumption.

A woman plants vegetables on one of the terraces of Finca Marta, a farm using ecological farming techniques to tame inhospitable terrain with sustainable solutions, in the municipality of Caimito, in the Cuban province of Artemisa, in the center -Where is. CREDIT: Jorge Luis Baños / IPS

The aim of the government group, as announced when it was created, is to put into practice the modern concept of managing the integration, coordination and synchronization of interrelationships, including material, information and financial flows to provide and transforming resources and products, all along the supply chain to consumers.

These projects are part of Cuba’s effort to strengthen organic agriculture in national food production and thereby reduce the country’s dependence on imports, which cover 70 percent of food needs.

Today, this Caribbean island nation of 11.2 million people produces fresh vegetables and condiments using clean technology on more than 8,000 hectares, where an average of 1.2 million tonnes of vegetables are produced each. year.