Cuban dissident leader Yunior Garcia in Spain after crackdown

The founder of the opposition group Archipelago was a central figure in the major protests that rocked Cuba in July.

Cuban dissident, playwright and activist Yunior Garcia escaped Cuba following a government crackdown on protests in Havana and flew to Spain, according to reports.

Garcia and his wife landed at Madrid Barajas Airport on Wednesday afternoon, a Spanish government official told press services, ending uncertainty over his fate.

“We confirm that he arrived with his wife, on a tourist visa,” a government source told Agence France-Presse.

Garcia, 39, is the founder of the opposition group Archipelago and has been a central figure in the great demonstrations that rocked Cuba in July. Protests over commodity shortages and restrictions on civil liberties have been the biggest in Cuba in decades.

The Cuban government responded with severe repression and arrested hundreds of people. This week, a demonstration planned in the capital Havana on November 15 was thwarted as opposition leaders were arrested and security forces flooded the streets.

Garcia intended to march through central Havana with a white rose in hand, to draw attention to the non-violent nature of the protest movement.

But Garcia’s home in Havana was surrounded by supporters of state and government security, and on the day of the planned protests his neighborhood was largely quiet.

Cuban flags cover the windows of the home of actor, playwright and Facebook group leader Archipelago Yunior Garcia, in Havana, Cuba, on November 15 [Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters]

Other activists on social media said they had not heard from him since Tuesday morning.

Spanish newspaper El Pais quoted sources close to Garcia as saying he left because of “brutal police pressure” he had been subjected to in recent weeks before the planned protest.

“I know they will do anything to prevent me from being there. Of course, they will try to stop me. They may set up surveillance outside my home to prevent me from leaving, “Garcia told AFP in an interview in Cuba last month.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on November 15 condemned what he called bullying tactics of the Cuban government.

“We urge the Cuban government to reject violence and instead seize this historic opportunity to listen to the voice of its people,” said Blinken.

Archipelago on Tuesday tried to continue the protests for 10 days, despite government crackdowns that prevented the rallies. He called on his members to demonstrate individually by wearing white, creating home videos and beating pots and pans at night through November 27.

Spain’s EFE news agency said authorities revoked the press credentials of several of its journalists in Havana.

Cuban authorities had human rights activist arrested Guillermo Farinas on November 12, three days before the planned demonstration.