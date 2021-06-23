World
Cuba Says Abdala Vaccine 92.28% Effective Against Coronavirus – Times of India
HAVANA : Cuba said on Monday his three-shot Abdala coronavirus vaccine was 92.28% effective in late stage clinical trials.
The announcement came just days after the government said another local vaccine, Soberana 2, was found to be 62% effective with just two of its three doses.
“Struck by the pandemic, our scientists at the Finlay Institute and the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology overcame all obstacles and gave us two very effective vaccines,” said the President. Miguel Diaz Canel tweeted.
The announcement came from state-owned biopharmaceutical company BioCubaFarma, which oversees Finlay, the maker of Soberana 2, and the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, the producer of Abdala.
Both vaccines are expected to receive emergency clearance from local regulators soon.
Cuba, whose biotechnology sector has exported vaccines for decades, has five candidate vaccines against the coronavirus.
The largest Caribbean island is facing its worst Covid-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic following the arrival of more contagious variants, setting new records for daily coronavirus cases.
The communist-ruled country has chosen not to import foreign vaccines but to rely on its own. Some experts said it was a risky bet but it appears to have paid off, putting Cuba in a position to boost its scientific reputation, generate much-needed hard currency through exports and boost the vaccination campaign around the world. .
Several countries of Argentina and Jamaica at Mexico, Vietnam and Venezuela have expressed interest in purchasing Cuban vaccines. Iran started producing Soberana 2 earlier this year in late phase clinical trials.
Cuban authorities have already started mass administering the experimental vaccines in “intervention studies” that they hope will slow the spread of the virus.
About one million of the country’s 11.2 million people have been fully immunized to date.
Daily cases have halved in the capital, Havana, since the start of the vaccination campaign a month ago, using Abdala, according to official data.
Cuba has reported a total of 169,365 Covid-19 cases and 1,170 deaths.
