Cuba reports a high success rate for its local Abdala vaccine.

Cuba began its mass vaccination campaign against Covid-19 over a month ago with local and unproven vaccines, betting they would prove effective enough to curb the rapid spread of the coronavirus in the country. Caribbean island short of cash.

The bet seems to be paying off.

Cuban health officials said Monday that their country’s three-shot Abdala vaccine has been found to be around 92% effective against the coronavirus in advanced clinical trials.

Throughout the pandemic, Cuba has refused to import foreign vaccines while striving to develop its own, the smallest country in the world to do so.

Announcement places Abdala among world’s most effective Covid vaccines, according to clinical trial data, tied with 95 percent rate from Pfizer-BioNTech, 94.1 percent from Moderna and Russia’s Sputnik V at 91.6 percent.