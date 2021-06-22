Cuba reports a high success rate for its local Abdala vaccine.
Cuba began its mass vaccination campaign against Covid-19 over a month ago with local and unproven vaccines, betting they would prove effective enough to curb the rapid spread of the coronavirus in the country. Caribbean island short of cash.
The bet seems to be paying off.
Cuban health officials said Monday that their country’s three-shot Abdala vaccine has been found to be around 92% effective against the coronavirus in advanced clinical trials.
Throughout the pandemic, Cuba has refused to import foreign vaccines while striving to develop its own, the smallest country in the world to do so.
Announcement places Abdala among world’s most effective Covid vaccines, according to clinical trial data, tied with 95 percent rate from Pfizer-BioNTech, 94.1 percent from Moderna and Russia’s Sputnik V at 91.6 percent.
Cuban state biotech company BioCubaFarma on Saturday said that another of its vaccines, Sovereign 2, was 62% effective after two of its three required doses. The results of the three full doses are expected in the coming weeks.
The news of the vaccine was seen as a rare cause for celebration on an island that has been hit both by the pandemic, which has devastated its tourism industry, and by Trump-era economic sanctions that have not been relaxed by the Biden administration.
Cuba is currently experiencing its worst coronavirus outbreak since the start of the pandemic. It reported 1,561 new cases on Monday, a record.
In May, the health authorities started a mass vaccination campaign in Havana before the end of phase 3 trials, which assess the efficacy and safety of a vaccine. The emergency measure was intended to help combat the beta variant, first detected in South Africa, which was rapidly spreading in the Cuban capital. Almost a million Cubans, or about 9% of the national population, have now received all three doses of Abdala or Sovereign 2, according to official figures. Officials say they are seeing a slowdown in the spread of the virus in Havana, where vaccinations have been concentrated so far.
Countries like Mexico, Argentina, Vietnam and Iran have expressed interest in Cuba’s coronavirus vaccines. The reported high efficiency rate could bolster hopes that biotech exports will help Cuba emerge from the depths of its economic crisis.
