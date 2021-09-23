Cuba hopes to achieve “full immunization” with local vaccines by December 31.
Using its own vaccines, Cuba hopes to achieve “full immunization” against Covid-19 by the end of the year, said the president of the island nation whose 11 million citizens have long been isolated by the US embargo . Thusday.
President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez devoted much of his recorded speech to railing against the United States for what he called their policies of economic coercion and deprivation, which he said were aimed at “wiping out the revolution. Cuban Political Map of the World ”.
But he also praised Cuba’s medical and scientific communities for what he described as their heroic achievements in creating vaccines to fight the pandemic. More than a third of the Cuban population has been fully vaccinated with them, he said.
“We plan to achieve full vaccination by the end of 2021, which will allow us to move forward in the fight against the new outbreak of the pandemic,” Diaz-Canel said.
Cuba has been particularly affected recently by the Delta variant of the coronavirus, who sent new case reports soaring during the summer and worsened the shortages of basic medical supplies in Cuba. A lack of drugs, medical oxygen and coronavirus tests has increased social tensions and prompted anti-government protests in July. Mexico shipped oxygen supplies to Cuba last month, and activists in the United States sent two million syringes to the island.
As proud as the Cuban government is of its vaccines, the injections have yet to receive World Health Organization approval. Data from clinical trials of vaccines have not yet been published in international peer-reviewed journals.
Even so, Cuba’s claimed self-sufficiency in vaccination against Covid-19 is evident in the landscape of vaccination inequalities around the world, where most of the vaccine doses produced so far have gone to the wealthier countries, while many people in poorer countries have yet to receive their first doses.
This month Cuba started vaccinate children from the age of 2 against the coronavirus, making it the only country to date to vaccinate children this young.
The move came amidst the prolonged shutdown of Cuban schools during most of the pandemic, which generated enormous frustration among parents. Online learning is not a practical option in Cuba due to the high cost of Internet access.
