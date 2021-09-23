Cuba hopes to achieve “full immunization” with local vaccines by December 31.

Using its own vaccines, Cuba hopes to achieve “full immunization” against Covid-19 by the end of the year, said the president of the island nation whose 11 million citizens have long been isolated by the US embargo . Thusday.

President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez devoted much of his recorded speech to railing against the United States for what he called their policies of economic coercion and deprivation, which he said were aimed at “wiping out the revolution. Cuban Political Map of the World ”.

But he also praised Cuba’s medical and scientific communities for what he described as their heroic achievements in creating vaccines to fight the pandemic. More than a third of the Cuban population has been fully vaccinated with them, he said.

“We plan to achieve full vaccination by the end of 2021, which will allow us to move forward in the fight against the new outbreak of the pandemic,” Diaz-Canel said.