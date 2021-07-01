Crowds for European Championship football matches are the cause of infections, according to the WHO.

Crowds gathered in stadiums, pubs and bars to watch European Championship football matches have led to an increase in coronavirus cases across Europe, the World Health Organization said on Thursday, sparking concerns about a new wave of infections even as vaccine deployments have intensified.

“We have to look far beyond the stadiums themselves,” said Catherine Smallwood, WHO emergency officer. “We need to look at how people get there: do they travel in large, crowded bus convoys? And when they leave the stadiums, do they go to crowded bars and pubs to watch the games? “

In Scotland, more than 2,000 people have tested positive after watching a Euro 2020 match in a stadium, fan zone or pub, according to National Health Scotland. (Almost two-thirds of those cases were linked to a Euro 2020 game in London in mid-June.) About 120 Finnish fans were infected after traveling to St. Petersburg, Russia, to watch their team play.

After months of virus restrictions and with the European Championships postponed for a year, football fans are eager to cross borders to watch the games in person. Finnish tourists attended matches in Russia, French fans traveled to Romania and the Welsh supported their team in the Netherlands. In countries like Belgium, Great Britain and France, bars had reopened just weeks before the tournament began.