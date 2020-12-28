World

Croatia hit by 5.2 magnitude earthquake near Zagreb – Times of India

ZAGREB: A 5.2 magnitude earthquake shook Croatia and the capital Zagreb early Monday morning, the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said, with initial reports indicating that there were no casualties.
The quake was felt at 530 GMT in Zagreb, with a epicenter about 50 kilometers south of the town of Sisak, home to some 35,000 people, EMSC reported.
“We have not yet been informed of the damage,” Kresimir Kuk, head of the Croatian Seismological Institute, told national television (HRT).
Local media reported damage to the facades of buildings in Sisak.
In March, Zagreb was hit by a magnitude of 5.3 tremor, the strongest in decades, which seriously damaged the buildings of the capital.
The Balkan region sits on major fault lines and is regularly hit by earthquakes.

