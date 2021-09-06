Critical gaps in refugee education, only 34 percent attend secondary school: UNHCR

Recent progress “is now under threat”, noted UNHCR Chief Filippo Grandi, describing it as “a task we cannot afford to dodge”.

The appeal comes as UNHCR launched its 2021 Education Report, Staying the Course: The Challenges of Refugee Education, which highlights the stories of young refugees around the world as they try to continue learning despite the unprecedented disruption triggered by the COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic.

“I am in school because I want to acquire knowledge for a better future.” Education changes lives, and Sophie knows it. When she was forced to flee her home, she took clothes and her science textbook with her. ?? pic.twitter.com/xR995oSoBo – UNHCR, the United Nations Refugee Agency (@Refugees) September 6, 2021

Refugee education trails

According to UNHCR data collected from 40 countries, the 2019-2020 gross secondary school enrollment rate for refugees was only 34%.

In almost all countries the rate is lower than that of children in the host community.

While COVID-19 has been disruptive for all children, the report points out that for young refugees who already face significant barriers to entering school, it could dash all hopes of their education.

The data also shows that from March 2019 to 2020, the gross enrollment rates of refugees at the primary level stood at 68%.

The tertiary education enrollment rate was five percent, a 2 point increase year over year and growth that represents transformational change for thousands of refugees and their communities.

The increase offers hope and encouragement to young refugees facing daunting challenges to access education, UNHCR said, while warning that compared to global figures, this level remains low.

Target may be unobtainable

According to the report, high school should be a time of growth, development and opportunity as it increases employment prospects, health and independence.

It also strengthens the leadership of vulnerable young people, helping them to be less likely to be forced into child labor.

However, without a major increase in access to secondary education, the target set by UNHCR and its partners for 15 percent of refugees enrolled in tertiary education by 2030, called 15par30, will remain out of range.

The right of all children, including refugees, to access secondary education and to be part of national education systems must be guaranteed by all states, said UNHCR, recognizing that countries hosting large numbers of children displaced people need capacity-building assistance, including learning materials, facilities for adolescent girls, and investments in technology and connectivity to bridge the digital divide.