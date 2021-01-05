Critical ANTICOV treatment clinical trial for Africa

Borna Nyaoke-Anoke

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan. 5 (IPS) – The ANTICOV COVID-19 clinical trial, aimed at identifying treatments that prevent mild cases from progressing to severe forms of the disease, is crucial for Africa, researchers say. The trial will look at home treatments to prevent local health systems from being overwhelmed.

Borna Nyaoke-Anoke, senior clinical project manager and medical director for DNDi, says studies target mild and moderate cases of COVID-19 and are important for Africa as low-income countries remain under-represented in studies on COVID-19. The vast majority of clinical trials for COVID-19 are conducted in Europe, the United States and East Asia – testing treatments in settings with considerable access to equipment and trained personnel.

Launched late last year, the coalition includes clinical experts, policymakers and other institutions such as ministries of health, universities, nonprofit research and development organizations, donor agencies. and international organizations.

The ANTICOV trial will treat patients with mild to moderate symptoms through home care across Africa. This will prevent congestion of healthcare facilities with patients showing mild symptoms who do not require respiratory assistance or intensive care.

He adds that it will also prevent the progression of light to moderate healthcare facilities to prevent illnesses from being overwhelmed.

Nyaoke-Anoke says if all eyes are on vaccines as a panacea, vaccines alone will not be enough to stop the pandemic. Treatments are equally crucial, especially since they could prevent transmission to family contacts of infected patients who must self-isolate – which may not be possible in many African communities.

“We hope that conducting these studies locally will facilitate the rapid uptake of new evidence into medical treatment guidelines, allowing faster access to new medical tools and the trust of affected communities,” Nyaoke-Anoke told IPS .

Nyaoke-Anoke says the ANTICOV study will mobilize a collaboration of African and global leaders in science and public health to address urgent unmet medical needs on the continent. It will provide essential responses to enable countries in Africa and beyond to adopt effective therapeutic strategies adapted to contexts with limited resources.

“The ANTICOV clinical trial, currently being rolled out in 13 African countries, will test several early treatment options for COVID-19 identifying treatments tailored to the specific needs of Africa,” says Nyaoke-Anoke.

Therefore, it will position the continent as a key player in providing quality data on effective therapies, immunology and epidemiology of mild to moderate COVID-19 disease, invaluable for the ongoing pandemic.

Babatunde Salako, director general of the Nigerian Institute for Medical Research, welcomed this development. It offers Africans and African researchers the opportunity to participate in this crucial trial, providing specific information to African patients in terms of treatment and disease progression.

Salako, in an interview with IPS, said this creates an opportunity for the continent to be involved in clinical trials targeted at African populations when they are often excluded from such large trials. The experience of clinical trials would be enriched by participation with the possibility of forming new networks and collaborators. “African researchers will provide scientific data and information for global decision-making regarding COVID-19 and could provide the world with an opportunity to examine the peculiarity of Africa’s response to infection and control. COVID-19, ”Salako said.

Benjamin Kagina, senior research fellow at the Africa Vaccines Initiative, University of Cape Town, South Africa, said the clinical trials were a great initiative. The clinical trial would generate locally relevant evidence that could be used in conjunction with other promising interventions, such as vaccines, to mitigate the negative impacts of the pandemic.

He explained that collaborations were essential to build research capacity in Africa. Most importantly, the trial will generate context-specific data that can inform practices and policies in Africa.

“It will strengthen research collaboration and networking among African researchers. This will advance medical research on the continent that meets the needs of Africans, ”Kagina says.

