Crisis in Afghanistan: Food supplies for millions could run out this month

Ramiz Alakbarov, Deputy Special Representative and Humanitarian Coordinator in Afghanistan, stressed that if the UN remains “determined to deliver,” more funds are needed to reach the millions of people who depend on aid to survive.

He reported that more than half of all children under five suffer from extreme malnutrition, and more than a third of citizens do not have enough to eat.

“It is extremely important that we prevent Afghanistan from descending into yet another humanitarian catastrophe by taking the necessary steps to provide the essential items that country needs at this time. And this to support food, health and protection services, and non-food items, to those who need them most, ”said Alakbarov, speaking from the capital, Kabul.

In recent days, the UN has delivered medical supplies to Mazar-i-Sharif airport in northern Afghanistan, while some 600 metric tons of food have been delivered by trucks from Pakistan.

© PAM / Arete / Andrew Quilty United Nations World Food Program trucks leave Kabul in May 2021 to deliver food to vulnerable communities.

The most vulnerable children

United Nations teams have also provided communities with access to water and sanitation, as well as protection services, including some 800 children at Kabul airport.

However, Mr. Alakbarov said that the World Food Program (PAM) could be out of stock by the end of September.

“In order for us to maintain current demand, we need at least $ 200 million just for the food sector, so that we can provide food to the most vulnerable,” he added. “And the most vulnerable are the children. “

The UN is preparing to launch a flash appeal for Afghanistan in the coming days.

Ensuring humanitarian access

While two “big” UN member states have signaled their financial support, it still will not be enough, he said, saying “we need a very broad participation of the international community in these efforts. mobilization of resources ”.

Even before the current upheavals, some 18 million people, or half the population, depended on emergency aid to meet their basic needs. A $ 1.3 billion funding request earlier this year has so far brought in less than $ 400 million.

Meanwhile, humanitarian partners can access most of the country and work in 394 of 403 districts.

IOM / Mohammed Muse The UN has supported displaced families in Afghanistan, providing them with emergency shelter and protection (file photo).

Gender equality a “test”

Mr Alakbarov said that although the Taliban have provided “all assurances”, humanitarian access varies from province to province due to several issues, including the extent to which women are allowed to continue working. .

In some places, the Taliban provincial authorities have allowed female aid workers to resume their work in health and education, or to participate in needs assessments. In others, “we have not been given this opportunity,” he said.

“We continue to advocate very strongly with the Taliban, first of all for respect for the principles of gender equality and participation so that women can return to work and provide the necessary assistance. And that we receive all the necessary facilitation to do this work. “

Mr. Alakbarov stressed that staff safety is a top priority, especially for female staff, most of whom are Afghan nationals.

“The issue of gender and women’s equality is also a great test for the Taliban and for the way the international community will react and interact,” he said. “And of course he is the center of attention of the United Nations.”