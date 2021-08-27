Crisis in Afghanistan: All eyes on Central Asia

A mother and her children fled the conflict in Lashkargah and now live in a camp for internally displaced people in Kandahar, southern Afghanistan. Credit: UNICEF Afghanistan

WASHINGTON DC, Aug 27 (IPS) – The political and human catastrophe in Afghanistan threatens to reinforce autocratic tendencies in Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. With the withdrawal of US and coalition forces from Afghanistan and the rapid takeover by the Taliban, neighboring Central Asian countries are once again the center of international attention.

The countries that share a border with Afghanistan – Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan – are now essential in supporting security operations for the Afghan people while dealing with their own security challenges.

A Taliban-controlled Afghanistan is nothing new to these Central Asian countries. The Taliban quickly spread across Afghanistan shortly after the region gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

But unlike the 1990s, when the countries of Central Asia were just beginning to learn to function as independent states and their future seemed uncertain, today’s developments in Afghanistan are taking place against the backdrop of known established autocracies. for their desire to suppress national dissent and profit from security crises. to consolidate their hold on power.

Tajikistan is a particularly vivid example of the internal changes that have taken place since the 1990s. Then the country was divided by a civil war between the secular post-communist government and the political-religious opposition. In the summer of 1997, a peace accord was negotiated thanks to the mediation of Russia and Uzbekistan, shortly after the capture of Kabul by the Taliban.

Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon (then known as Rakhmonov) did not control all of Tajikistan’s territory. This made the training and drug trafficking by the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, affiliated with Al-Qaeda possible in remote areas of the country.

Today, Rakhmon is one of the oldest autocrats in the world. Over the past two decades he has consolidated his regime, purged government opponents and is now would prepare for the handover to his 33-year-old son, Rustam Emomali.

Dynastic control of power is the main concern of his regime – any decision about Afghanistan is influenced by this political objective.

Politically, Uzbekistan is a more open country today than in the 1990s. However, its current president Shavkat Mirziyeev risks being re-elected in October and seeks to avoid any internal destabilization caused by the Taliban in Afghanistan. For example, Uzbekistan detained 84 Afghan soldiers soldiers who crossed the border on Sunday.

A story of radicalization

Tajikistan and Uzbekistan also face real security challenges. The Taliban have occupied almost all of the border provinces of Central Asia, including the towns of Kunduz and Sheberghan, as well as the Sher Khan border post. Hundreds of ethnic Tajiks from Tajikistan of different age groups are said to have fought in an alliance with the Taliban.

Rakhmon is probably more concerned with the Tajiks in Afghanistan defying his regime than the radicalization of the Tajiks in his own country.

Incidents of Afghan troops and refugees fleeing to Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as they fled the Taliban have been widely reported.

Approximately 4,000 Tajiks and Uzbeks have joined Daesh in the mid-2010s, among them several senior security officials. After ISIS lost ground in Syria and Iraq, many fighters from Central Asia settled in Afghanistan. But the total number of Central Asian fighters there is difficult to estimate.

Both countries are reluctant to repatriate their citizens because they fear the imminent threat of a consolidated ISIS-Khorasan (ISIS-K) on Afghan territory. But they chose different approaches.

To date, Rakhmon’s government has remained silent on its take on the movement, while neighboring Uzbekistan has held direct talks with the Taliban. It is not yet known whether Tajikistan will establish relations with the Taliban.

ISIS-K is led by Pakistani militants and aspires to expand into Afghanistan, Pakistan, Central Asia and Iran. The prospects for a strong ISIS-K depend on many factors, including the dynamics of the war between ISIS and the Taliban, as well as whether ISIS-K is able to fund its operations, and whether more Central Asians will radicalize in it. the next years. years.

International attention

Central Asian heads of state have recently shown more interest in finding common solutions to regional problems. Just last week, the five leaders (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan) met in the resort town of Avaza on the Caspian Sea in Turkmenistan.

They presented an image of unity. But the prospects for such cooperation remain uncertain, especially given the lingering border disputes in the Ferghana Valley between eastern Uzbekistan, southern Kyrgyzstan and northern Tajikistan, as well as different levels of development. economic.

The five Central Asian countries now find themselves in the midst of increased geopolitical attention from the United States, Russia and China. The US government has had close discussions with Dushanbe and Tashkent over the future of security cooperation and the possible establishment of an outpost for operations in Afghanistan.

Russia conducts military training with Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. China is said to have a military installation on the territory of Tajikistan. Other international actors are also interested in providing support for a more effective military response to possible border infusions from Afghanistan.

The increased international attention offers countries like Tajikistan and Uzbekistan a new opportunity to leverage external interests to further consolidate national control and, in the case of Tajikistan, to achieve the transition of power from father to son.

Rakhmon is likely to build an image of Afghanistan as an external enemy and, for these reasons, to expand the prosecution of opponents in his country, accusing them of religious radicalism. It can also resort to external aid, particularly Western, military and security to strengthen its national coercive apparatus.

Central Asian countries may have the potential to contribute to stability in Afghanistan, but governments in the region see new opportunity in the ongoing crisis.

To this day, the very agency empowered to protect the nation, the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan, which has often received Western support, is also involved in suppressing national political dissent and human rights violations.

But independent voices in Central Asian countries stress that only the well-being of their citizens can prevent further radicalization.

An opportunity to suppress dissent

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have more resources and have greater political will to lift people out of poverty and expand educational opportunities. The government of Tajikistan does not share such sentiments.

Tajik migrants abroad send $ 2.5 billion in remittances, or more than a third of their GDP, making it one of the world’s most migrant-dependent economies. Throughout his tenure, Rakhmon did little to reverse this trend.

Another challenge facing the region is the increase in drug trafficking which typically corrupts security officials and fuels organized crime. Increased instability in Afghanistan could lead to increased exports of opiates, especially via countries in Central Asia.

from Tajikistan state agencies are widely reported to be involved also in drug trafficking. Years of US and EU support for Tajikistan’s anti-narcotics efforts could have deepened his autocratic tendencies.

In sum, Central Asian countries may have the potential to contribute to stability in Afghanistan, but governments in the region see new opportunity in the ongoing crisis. Political leaders can use the increased international attention to developments in Afghanistan as a pretext to suppress their national opposition.

Dr Erica Marat is Associate Professor in the College of International Security Affairs at the University of National Defense in Washington, DC. The opinions presented here are those of the author and do not reflect the views of the National Defense University, Department of Defense, or any other agency of the United States government.

Source: International Politics and Society is published by the World and European Politics Unit of the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung, Hiroshimastrasse 28, D-10785 Berlin.

