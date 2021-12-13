CPJ census of jailed journalists reveals distressing “intolerance of independent journalism”

New York, December 13 (IPS) – Governments are determined to control information and are prepared to jail journalists for carrying out this mission, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said following the publication of its annual world census of jailed and killed journalists. in 2021.

For the sixth consecutive year, the census reports a record number of jailed journalists. The census identifies journalists detained by the government and who remain imprisoned for their work.

This year set a new world record with 293 journalists jailed as of December 1, 2021. Twenty-four journalists have been killed in dangerous assignments, such as reporting in conflict zones, in protests that have turned deadly or in retaliation for their work .

What these numbers suggest, said CPJ Executive Director Joel Simon, is that “governments are determined to control and manage information, and they are increasingly brazen in their efforts to do so.” .

Along with the census, a special report by CPJ Editorial Director Arlene Getz explained the trends.

In different regions, many factors have contributed to the common and growing intolerance of independent journalism.

Government authorities, especially autocratic rulers, have stepped up efforts to silence dissent and critics, which in turn has stifled press freedom in those areas.

Thanks to the implementation of legal decisions and policies, journalists are not only threatened with imprisonment with alarming rapidity, but the authorities are manipulating the legislation to extend their sentences or keep them in custody.

Technological and legal policies aimed at increasing online surveillance have impacted journalists’ ability to share stories online, as they face an increasing risk of censorship and retaliation.

The report also states that journalists now face various tactics to censor them through increased surveillance, internet shutdowns and court rulings.

The special report reveals that at least 17 journalists have been charged with cybercrime, which could lead to criminal prosecution for information reported and disseminated online.

CPJ’s census lists countries with confirmed cases of jailed journalists.

This year, China leads the census, with 50 journalists jailed. This year marks the first time that Hong Kong is included in the census. Eleven journalists from Hong Kong-based news agencies have been arrested amid mounting tensions resulting from pro-democracy protests and the implementation of the National Security Act in 2020.

After China, Myanmar has increased in this year’s census following the February 2021 military coup and media crackdown with 26 journalists jailed.

However, the report suggests that this number could be much higher and that the situation is more serious than what is reported. Several journalists have either fled the country in exile or in hiding. The deepest concern is that this crackdown on independent reporting does not amount to the harsh media censorship of previous military regimes.

Ethiopia became the second worst jailer of journalists in 2021 after Eritrea in sub-Saharan Africa. Scores of journalists have been arrested as a result of Ethiopia’s civil war between the federal government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front armed forces, and nine journalists remain in detention.

Although they rank lower than the top ten countries on the census list, the rapid decline in media freedom is still a shock because past reports more freedom than under the current government.

The report says that further investigations into these cases and those in other countries with confirmed imprisonments and deaths show a surprising and worrying attitude towards press freedom.

What the CPJ report reveals, is that despite all calls for action by the international community to improve press freedom and the protection of journalists, for all the outcry when the cases are made public, the countries most blatantly guilty of suppressing press freedom have done little to fight impunity or change tactics.

They are resorting to increasingly violent, intrusive and invasive tactics to obstruct freedom of expression with greater frequency. Even in the United States, 56 journalists have been arrested or detained this year, mostly during protests.

The findings of CPJ’s report reflect continuing tensions between government officials and the media. Without the media to hold them accountable, some governments will continue to act with impunity, sending the message of disrespect for freedom of expression if it threatens their power.

There is little hope that the number of jailed journalists will not be exceeded next year as long as countries act with impunity.

CPJ will not give up its efforts to protect journalists.

In 2021, their advocacy contributed to the early release of more than 100 journalists around the world. In addition, they recently launched a People’s Court to fight impunity for the killings of journalists, which will draw on investigations and legal analysis to provide a framework for justice and accountability.

CPJ’s annual report can be read here.