covishield: After tit for tat, UK recognizes Covishield from Indian Serum Institute and rejects ‘discriminatory’ order | News from India – Times of India
NEW DELHI: As of October 11, Indians who have been fully vaccinated with WHO-approved vaccines Covishield will not be required to comply with the mandatory 10-day period quarantine on arrival in the UK, ending a stalemate between the two countries.
Travelers who have received their second dose – of Covishield or another vaccine approved in the UK – at least 14 days before landing in the UK will not be required to take a Covid prior to departure. test or the test on day 8 following their arrival.
The UK government on Thursday released a statement reducing the number of ‘red list’ countries to seven and said authorized travelers only needed to take a Covid test on Day 2, which may also be the test for ‘ Lateral flow ‘cheapest instead of an RT-PCR test.
The decision came a few hours later MY spokesperson Arindam Bagchi described the UK’s earlier decision to quarantine fully vaccinated Indians as “discriminatory”.
British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis tweeted Thursday evening: “No quarantine for Indian travelers to the UK fully vaccinated with Covishield or another vaccine approved by the UK from 11 October. Thanks to the Indian government for its close cooperation over the past month. ”
In a video message, Ellis said, “We’ve actually been open to Indian travelers for months. We have issued thousands of visas to students, business travelers, tourists… Some of the noise about this issue over the past few weeks shows how keen people are to travel to the UK. He added: “Let’s open more flights between the two countries. Let’s make it so that British tourists can enter India, they are desperate to do so. Let’s make it easier for business travelers trying to enter India with electronic visas. ”
UK Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps tweeted: ‘I am making changes so that travelers visiting England have fewer entry requirements by recognizing those with fully vaccinated status from 37 new countries and territories, including India, Turkey and Ghana. ”
The UK had so far not accepted India’s Covishield certification due to which travelers were treated as unvaccinated and had to undergo a 10-day quarantine with expensive Covid testing on days 2 and 8 of the arrival. India reciprocated on October 4 by imposing similar conditions on arrivals from the United Kingdom.
