Covid19 a wake-up call to address development issues in Asia and the Pacific

BANGKOK, Thailand, March 30 (IPS) – The world is emerging from the biggest social and economic shock in living memory, but it will be a long time before the deep scars of the COVID-19 pandemic on human well-being heal completely. In the Asia-Pacific region, where 60% of the world’s population lives, the pandemic has exposed chronic development flaws due to its excessively damaging impact on the most vulnerable. The United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) estimates that an additional 89 million people in the region have been pushed back into extreme poverty to the threshold of $ 1.90 a day, wiping out years of development progress. Economic and educational closures are likely to have seriously affected human capital formation and productivity, exacerbating poverty and inequality.

Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana The pandemic has taught us that countries in the Asia-Pacific region can no longer delay protecting development gains against negative shocks. We need to rebuild better for a more resilient, inclusive and sustainable future.

We know that the post-pandemic outlook remains very uncertain. The 2021 Economic and Social Survey for Asia and the Pacific released today by ESCAP shows that the regional economic recovery will be vulnerable to persistent threats from COVID-19 and a likely uneven deployment of vaccines. Worse yet, there is a risk that the economic recovery will be skewed in favor of the better-off – a “K-shaped” recovery that further marginalizes the poorest and most disadvantaged countries.

Building a resilient and inclusive future

The good news is that countries in Asia and the Pacific have taken bold policy steps to minimize the social and economic damage from the pandemic, including unprecedented fiscal and monetary support. Last year, developing countries in the region announced some $ 1.8 trillion, or nearly 7% of their combined GDP, in budget support linked to COVID-19. But investments in long-term economic resilience, inclusiveness and green transformation have so far been limited.

The region’s vulnerability to shocks like COVID-19 has been heightened by its lagging performance in meeting the Sustainable Development Goals, which are said to have improved resilience by reducing entrenched social, economic and environmental deficits.

Evidence shows that we need a better understanding of the complex risk landscape in the Asia-Pacific region and a holistic approach to building resilience in the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis. Integrating resilience into policy frameworks and institutions will require aligning fiscal and monetary policies and structural reforms with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

ESCAP research portrays the “risks” of economic and non-economic shocks – financial crises, terms of trade shocks, natural disasters and epidemics – and shows that all negative shocks have severely damaged social, economic conditions. and environmental well-being. It takes several years for investment and labor markets to return to their pre-crisis levels. Negative shocks also leave long-term scars by widening inequalities and increasing pollution. But bold policy choices can reduce setbacks. Governments must implement aggressive policy responses to protect hard-won development gains.

In particular, the policy packages should align post-pandemic recovery with the 2030 Agenda. ESCAP recommends a policy package focusing on three areas: ensuring universal access to health care and social protection, bridging the digital divide and strengthen actions in favor of the climate and energy. Estimates show that such an approach could reduce the number of poor people in the region by nearly 180 million and reduce carbon emissions by about 30% in the long run.

Resilience is largely affordable

Building resilience does not add too much financial burden to the region if these investments are accompanied by bold policy actions, such as ending fuel subsidies and introducing a carbon tax. A range of policy options can meet immediate and medium-term financing needs with great potential for Asia-Pacific countries to take advantage of these options.

However, it is important to note that several countries will need to work closely with international development partners and the private sector. Least developed countries with large “resilience gaps” will also need international assistance. Developed countries that meet their Overseas Development Assistance (ODA) and climate finance commitments will go a long way in scaling up long-term investments and addressing those countries’ vulnerability to shocks.

COVID-19 was a trauma like no other. Yet it offers a unique opportunity for governments and other stakeholders to chart a new course towards reconstruction. As well as being forced to adapt, the Asia-Pacific region has experienced fundamental changes in life, workplaces and habits. It is high time for the region to learn the lessons of this pandemic and commit to a foundation that ensures a strong capacity to withstand future tremors in the system without its people and the planet having to pay a high price again.

M / s. Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana is the United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP)

