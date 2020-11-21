“Covid-zero” is an idea that is gaining momentum. Could this work in Canada?

Canada is inundated with new coronavirus claims.

The far north Canadian territory of Nunavut has lost its status as the last place in Canada to be Covid-19 free. Toronto cancels its reopening and imposes the longest and most stringent closures the province has seen since the first wave of the pandemic. And the federal government said on Friday that unless Canadians reduce contact with each other and provinces no longer enforce restrictions, the country is on track to 60,000 new cases a day by the end of the year. year, or about 5.5 times the current rate.

Only Atlantic Canada, which is isolated from the rest of the country and the world by travel restrictions, has escaped the trend.

Some doctors and scientists say that in order to cope with the crisis, Canada should aim not only to contain the spread of the virus, but to eliminate new infections altogether. It’s an idea known on social media as #COVIDzero, and it’s gaining momentum around the world.

The big question is how countries should become aggressive. Australia provides an example.

Two of my Australian colleagues, Yan Zhuang and Damien Cave, looked at the 111-day hibernation in Melbourne. It has eliminated cases in the city of five million people, but the measures went far beyond anything Canada has seen and included strict curfews and severe travel restrictions.