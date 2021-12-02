World
covid: WHO warns of ‘toxic mix’ as EU chief reflects on mandatory Covid jabs – Times of India
GENEVA: WHO issued stern warnings on the dangers of vaccine apathy on Wednesday, and the European Union put mandatory injections on the table, as the United States registers its first case of the rapidly spreading Omicron strain of the coronavirus.
The new variant, first reported to the World Health Organization by South Africa a week ago, has quickly appeared on continents, clouding economic forecasts and heightening fears of another harsh winter in the northern hemisphere.
“Overall we have a toxic mix of low vaccine coverage and very low testing – a recipe for replicating and amplifying variants,” the WHO chief said. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, reminding the world that the Delta variant “represents almost every case.”
“We need to use the tools we already have to prevent transmission and save lives from Delta. And if we do, we will also prevent transmission and save lives from Omicron,” he said.
The WHO says it could take several weeks to understand whether or not Omicron is transmissible or not and if it causes more serious disease – as well as the effectiveness of current treatments and vaccines against the variant.
Its detection and spread, however, highlighted that the nearly two-year global fight against Covid-19 is far from over.
In Brussels, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said it was “understandable and appropriate” to discuss how “to encourage and potentially think about compulsory vaccination” in the bloc – although only member states can impose vaccination mandates.
Austria has already said it will do Covid shots compulsory next February, Germany is considering a similar approach, and Greece announced on Tuesday that it would make vaccines compulsory for those over 60.
The United States, officially the hardest-hit country in the world, has announced its first case of Omicron, a fully vaccinated traveler from South Africa who is recovering from mild symptoms.
US infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci has stressed that fully vaccinated adults should seek a booster when they are eligible to give themselves the best possible protection.
“Our experience with variants such as the Delta variant is that even though the vaccine does not specifically target the Delta variant, when you get a high enough level of immune response you get protection against the spillovers,” he said. declared.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates also recorded their first cases of Omicron, making the Gulf the last affected region.
The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control has recommended that children aged 5 to 11 who are at risk of serious illness Covid should be considered a “priority group” for vaccination.
The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development has warned that Omicron threatens the global recovery and lowered growth estimates for 2021 from 5.7 percent to 5.6 percent.
The Paris-based OECD said the recovery had “lost momentum and was becoming increasingly unbalanced” and would remain “precarious” until vaccines were rolled out around the world.
Omicron has urged governments around the world to reimpose travel restrictions, mainly targeting southern Africa. Japan has suspended new flight bookings to the country.
Wednesday, the UN secretary Guterres Antonio Guterres added his voice to the growing chorus of criticism against such bans, calling them deeply unjust and punitive “as well as” ineffective “.
Rising infection rates have already seen some European governments reintroduce mandatory mask wear, social distancing measures, curfews or closures in a desperate attempt to limit hospitalizations, but leaving companies fearing another Dark Christmas.
Portugal, which has the highest vaccination rate in Europe, has reintroduced the requirement for indoor masks and aims to administer a third Covid vaccine to nearly a fifth of its population by the end of the year. year.
As of Wednesday, every adult in Italy became eligible for a Covid booster, previously restricted to people over 40.
Despite new restrictions recently introduced in Denmark, the country on Wednesday recorded a record number of new Covid cases with 5,120 infections in the past 24 hours.
Even as governments acted unilaterally by imposing travel restrictions, WHO member states gathered in Geneva to work on an international agreement on handling the next pandemic.
An intergovernmental negotiating body will be set up to reach an agreement on the response to future pandemics with a first meeting scheduled before March 1, 2022.
As the European summer of fleeting freedoms from Covid may be over, in the southern hemisphere, the Pacific nation of Fiji ended 615 days of international isolation on Wednesday and reopened its doors to tourists.
Traditional dancers in grass skirts greeted Sydney holidaymakers, the first in an expected flood of desperately needed tourists in the weeks to come.
