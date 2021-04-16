World
Covid variant first detected in India is in UK – Times of India
NEW DELHI: A new highly contagious Covid-19 double mutant variant which was first detected in India has now been found in the UK, prompting calls for Boris Johnson to cancel his trip to India.
The B1617 variant was named on Thursday as a ‘variant under investigation’ by Public Health England, meaning it has epidemiological, immunological or pathogenic properties and requires investigation. PHE said that up to April 14, he had identified 77 cases of the Indian variant in Britain – 73 cases in England and four in Scotland.
The variants first detected in Kent in the UK, Brazil and South Africa were subsequently designated as ‘variants of concern’ in the UK. The Kent (UK) variant (also known as B117) remains the dominant variant in Britain.
PHE said: “The variant, first detected in India, includes a number of mutations including E484Q, L452R and P681R.”
E484Q and L452R are found separately in other coronavirus variants, but they were first found together in India.
“PHE has identified 77 cases of this variant in the UK and all appropriate public health interventions will be undertaken, including improved contact tracing. PHE and its international partners continue to monitor the situation closely, ”said PHE.
Together, E484Q and L452R are known to be more infectious, more transmissible, and to escape antibodies. It is likely that the Indian variant is at least partly responsible for the current exponential rise in cases in India, putting pressure on healthcare infrastructure in India.
Professor Christina Pagel, a member of Independent Sage, a group of independent scientists providing scientific advice to the UK government, who is director of the operations research unit at UCL, tweeted: “B1617 is of concern because it contains potentially disturbing mutations that are NOT seen in SA, Kent or Brazil strains. This variant could escape the action of both T lymphocytes and antibodies. India is undergoing a big push – mix of B117 and again B1617. Johnson is not expected to travel to Delhi this month! Madness! You cannot transmit Covid through Zoom. The situation in India is very bad and is getting worse. It is frankly foolish that Bangladesh and Pakistan are traveling to the UK red list countries but India is not. ”
International visitors who have traveled from or through UK Red List countries within the previous 10 days will be refused entry to Britain. Only UK citizens and those with UK residency rights will be allowed entry and they will be required to self-quarantine in a government approved hotel for 10 days at a cost of £ 1,750 (Rs 1.7 lakh) per adult and undergo Covid-19 testing. .
Pakistan and Bangladesh were added to the UK travel red list on April 9. But so far India has not been on the list.
