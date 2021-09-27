Covid vaccine mandates are being tested as some New York health care workers refuse injections.

New York officials are bracing for possible staff disruptions at healthcare facilities. Ms Hochul said on Friday she could declare a state of emergency and deploy National Guard military personnel, or even recruit temporary workers from the Philippines or Ireland, if they are needed to replace unvaccinated health care workers.

On Monday, Ms Hochul reiterated the state’s readiness to work with hospitals to address any staffing shortages and repeatedly called potential shortages “preventable.”

“It’s not a role that I appreciate,” Ms. Hochul said of the implementation of the state’s mandate. “But I also know realistically that there are people who will not return to their jobs.”

Ms Hochul said she had heard from doctors and hospital systems that some facilities, especially those in the lower state area, were seeing an increase in the number of healthcare workers getting vaccinated on Monday. She said, however, that there would be some lag in compiling the updated statewide figures.

Ms Hochul, who said she intended to run for a full term as governor in 2022, thanked workers who had already been vaccinated on Monday and pleaded with holdouts to join them.

“To those who have not yet made this decision, please do the right thing,” she said at a news conference in the Bronx. “We have a lot of facilities. Many of your employers are eager to give you a hug and say that you are part of the family. We need your help to continue. “

Ms Hochul, who has been in office for just over a month, succeeding the resignation of former Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, faced her first crisis earlier this month when downpours from Hurricane Ida hit killed at least 15 in the state. The rejection of the vaccine’s mandate will likely be his next major test.