COVID vaccine dose halves transmission, study finds

New research from Public Health England reveals the real impact of the photos produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca.

A single dose of coronavirus vaccines deployed in England can reduce transmission of COVID-19 within households by up to 50%, according to data from a new study on Wednesday.

Research from Public Health England (PHE) found that those who were infected three weeks after receiving their first Pfizer-BioNTech or AstraZeneca vaccine were between 38 and 49% less likely to pass the virus to their household contacts compared to d ‘others who were not vaccinated.

The injections also prevent a vaccinated person from developing a symptomatic infection to begin with, reducing the risk by about 60-65% from four weeks after a dose of either vaccine.

The findings offer new insight into one of the big unknowns surrounding COVID-19 vaccinations – the extent to which they prevent transmission of the virus – and could strengthen the case for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan to remove all lockdown restrictions from England by the middle. June.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock was quick to praise the results and urged people to continue to show up for vaccines when they have been vaccinated by health officials.

“We already know that vaccines save lives and this study is the most comprehensive of the actual data showing that they also reduce the transmission of this deadly virus,” Hancock said in a statement.

“This further reinforces the fact that vaccines are the best way out of this pandemic because they protect you and they can prevent you from unknowingly infecting someone in your household,” he added.

‘Very promising’

The PHE study included more than 57,000 contacts from 24,000 households in which there was a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 that had received a vaccination, compared to nearly one million contacts of unvaccinated cases.

Mary Ramsay, head of PHE immunization, called her findings “very encouraging,” but also called on those vaccinated to continue to act with caution to limit transmission.

“Even though you’ve been vaccinated, it’s really important that you continue to act like you have the virus, practice good hand hygiene, and follow social distancing advice,” she said in a statement.

Naomi Forrester-Soto, a virologist at UK University of Keele, also hailed the data collected by PHE as “very promising”.

“We weren’t sure the vaccines would be able to reduce transmission at all, so the fact that it now seems to work with a single dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or AstraZeneca vaccine is very good news,” Forrester-Soto said. at Al Jazeera.

She added that the study could be a key development in “helping people understand that by getting vaccinated, they are also protecting the people they care about.”

The UK has one of the fastest COVID-19 vaccine deployments in the world. Almost 34 million adults have received a first dose of vaccine to date and a quarter of all adults have been completely inoculated.

The rapid vaccination effort quickly generated real data on how the injections from Pfizer and AstraZeneca worked outside of clinical trials, and earlier this month PHE said the deployment prevented more than 10,000 deaths from people aged 60 and over at the end of March.