Covid treatments are coming

As a rough guide, 10 million treatments would have covered all Americans 65 and over who have tested positive for Covid in the past year – with millions of doses remaining.

Merck projects that it will produce more than 10 million courses of its drug, called molnupiravir, by the end of this year, and at least 20 million more by 2022. The federal government has agreed to purchase 3.1 million of these courses for around $ 700 each. . A spokesperson for Merck said the government would provide the drug to patients free of charge.

Both treatments will present logistical challenges. People will probably have to prove that they have tested positive for Covid then receive a medical prescription. At least for the next few months, only vulnerable people – those who are older or have health problems – may be eligible. And treatments involve a detailed pill-taking schedule: three pills, twice a day, for five days, in the case of Pfizer, and two additional pills per day in the case of Merck.

Ideally, treatment should begin within five days of the first symptoms of Covid.

For people who can access the pills and take them as prescribed, they can make all the difference. In the Pfizer research trial, the treatment reduced the risk of hospitalization by about 90% in people who started it within three days of symptom onset. There were no deaths among the patients who received it.

“These treatments alone won’t end the pandemic, nor will they have as much of an impact as vaccines,” Rebecca Robbins, who covers pharmaceuticals for The Times, told me. “But if they can reach people quickly enough, and this is a great if, they have very real potential to save lives and ease the burden on hospitals.”

