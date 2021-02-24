Covid: the WHO Covax program provides the first vaccines

WHO and UNICEF say childbirth was a momentous occasion

Ghana became the first country to receive coronavirus vaccines through the Covax vaccine sharing initiative.

The World Health Organization (WHO) program aims to ensure that vaccines are equitably shared among all nations.

Covax aims to deliver around two billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine globally by the end of the year.

Many wealthy countries, which started their own vaccinations months ago, have come under fire for buying or ordering more vaccines than needed.

A total of 600,000 doses of the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford arrived Wednesday in Accra, the capital of Ghana.

In a joint statement, WHO and the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) said it was a “momentous occasion”.

“The arrival of Covid-19 vaccines in Ghana is essential to end the pandemic,” they said.

The West African country has recorded more than 80,700 cases of coronavirus and 580 deaths since the start of the pandemic. These numbers are believed to be lower than the actual toll due to the low levels of testing.

WHO and Unicef ​​said the shipment represented “part of the first wave of Covid vaccines to several low and middle income countries.”

Although the vaccines are not generally intended for children, Unicef ​​is involved in the program because of its expertise in vaccine procurement and delivery logistics.

What is Covax?

So far, the richest countries have been able to buy significantly more Covid jabs than the poorest.

Map showing the number of vaccine doses administered per 100 people.

The Covax program was put in place by WHO, the Gavi Vaccine Alliance and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to try to prevent poorer countries from being pushed to the end of the line.

The program is designed in such a way that richer countries that buy vaccines agree to finance access for poorer countries as well.

It hopes to deliver more than two billion doses to people in 190 countries in less than a year. In particular, he wants to ensure that 92 poorer countries will have access to vaccines at the same time as 98 richer countries.

It aims to reach up to 20% of the populations of the poorest countries at no cost to their governments.

Most African countries are the intended recipients of Covax, but a number of them like Senegal have made arrangements for vaccines outside the initiative.

The program has so far raised $ 6 billion (£ 4.3 billion), but says it needs at least another $ 2 billion to meet its 2021 target.

Covax has faced some criticism for not going fast enough. WHO board member Dr Clemens Martin Auer of Austria said he had been slow to contract vaccines and deliver doses to countries.

Wednesday’s joint statement said the expedition to Ghana marked “the start of what is expected to be the largest vaccine procurement and supply operation in history.”