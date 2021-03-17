World
Covid-stricken Papua New Guinea requests 1 million emergency doses of AstraZeneca – Times of India
PORT MORESBY: Papua New GuineaThe Minister of Health told AFP on Wednesday the country’s record wave coronavirus infections will “increase” further in the coming weeks, calling on drugmaker AstraZeneca to urgently deliver one million doses of the vaccine to stem the looming crisis.
Jelta Wong warned his underfunded country was “already operating at full capacity” to prevent a wave of coronavirus cases from spiraling out of control, saying further lockdowns and overseas aid were urgently needed.
“In the next two weeks there will be a spike in cases,” he said, amid growing fears of an impending health disaster in the impoverished South Pacific nation of 9 million people.
Papua New Guinea quickly closed its international borders at the start of the pandemic, limiting infections to a few hundred and avoiding the worst devastation of the global crisis.
But more than 1,000 new cases have been discovered this month alone, and with testing rates still low, there are fears the true total may be much higher.
“Community transmission is out there, and I’m pretty sure we haven’t detected a lot of it,” Wong admitted. “But we’re running at full capacity just to make sure we get to all the places.”
As hospitals report an increase in the number of patients and emergency personnel fall ill, Australia said on Wednesday it was shipping 8,000 doses to its neighbor to the north to vaccinate frontline workers.
In Canberra, Prime Minister Scott Morrison also called on AstraZeneca to divert a million doses bought by Australians to Papua New Guinea as soon as possible.
Wong said the doses were needed “just to control the spread” before the situation got out of hand.
“I’d rather have him here than wait for him to come when we’re really depressed,” he told AFP.
Papua New GuineaThe rugged terrain of high mountain valleys, dense jungles and lack of infrastructure make it difficult to assess the scale of the emergency.
But Australia’s chief medical officer Paul Kelly said there were reports of hospitals in the capital Port Moresby detected the virus in about half of new patient admissions.
“Half of the women who arrive due to pregnancy are HIV positive. We are seeing a large number of frontline health workers in Papua New Guinea falling with Covid-19,” he added.
“These are all signs of a major epidemic in the community.”
Officials in Queensland told AFP that about half of the state’s hospitalized Covid-19 patients were from Papua New Guinea, while a recent batch of 500 tests sent from Port Moresby showed an infection rate of 50%.
Wong said extensive nationwide memorial services this month for Papua New Guinea’s first prime minister and “father of the nation” Michael Somare would likely help the increase in cases.
At an event in Port Moresby, crowds of people lined Independence Boulevard, throwing flowers at the passing procession carrying the body of the ‘Grand Chief’ as they approached parliament.
“Culture is when they show their grief, everyone shows up,” Wong said. “People seem to forget … you still have to wear the mask, socially distance yourself and disinfect yourself.”
“Unfortunately, we didn’t have this during the mourning period.”
The call for the AstraZeneca vaccine to be diverted to Papua New Guinea comes amid a debate over “vaccine nationalism” after Italy blocked the export of 300,000 doses to Australia.
Canberra played down the blockade, saying vaccines were not urgently needed there – where there is little community transmission.
But there are now fears that the situation in Papua New Guinea may spill over from the vast maritime border between the two countries.
Australia has suspended most passenger flights to and from PNG, with exemptions for essential medical and humanitarian travel.
Charter flights to and from mining operations in Papua New Guinea – which had previously been suspended – have been frozen indefinitely.
Despite a slow rollout of vaccines in Australia, the country has also ramped up vaccinations to its northern Torres Strait islands, located just a few miles from Papua New Guinea.
Jelta Wong warned his underfunded country was “already operating at full capacity” to prevent a wave of coronavirus cases from spiraling out of control, saying further lockdowns and overseas aid were urgently needed.
“In the next two weeks there will be a spike in cases,” he said, amid growing fears of an impending health disaster in the impoverished South Pacific nation of 9 million people.
Papua New Guinea quickly closed its international borders at the start of the pandemic, limiting infections to a few hundred and avoiding the worst devastation of the global crisis.
But more than 1,000 new cases have been discovered this month alone, and with testing rates still low, there are fears the true total may be much higher.
“Community transmission is out there, and I’m pretty sure we haven’t detected a lot of it,” Wong admitted. “But we’re running at full capacity just to make sure we get to all the places.”
As hospitals report an increase in the number of patients and emergency personnel fall ill, Australia said on Wednesday it was shipping 8,000 doses to its neighbor to the north to vaccinate frontline workers.
In Canberra, Prime Minister Scott Morrison also called on AstraZeneca to divert a million doses bought by Australians to Papua New Guinea as soon as possible.
Wong said the doses were needed “just to control the spread” before the situation got out of hand.
“I’d rather have him here than wait for him to come when we’re really depressed,” he told AFP.
Papua New GuineaThe rugged terrain of high mountain valleys, dense jungles and lack of infrastructure make it difficult to assess the scale of the emergency.
But Australia’s chief medical officer Paul Kelly said there were reports of hospitals in the capital Port Moresby detected the virus in about half of new patient admissions.
“Half of the women who arrive due to pregnancy are HIV positive. We are seeing a large number of frontline health workers in Papua New Guinea falling with Covid-19,” he added.
“These are all signs of a major epidemic in the community.”
Officials in Queensland told AFP that about half of the state’s hospitalized Covid-19 patients were from Papua New Guinea, while a recent batch of 500 tests sent from Port Moresby showed an infection rate of 50%.
Wong said extensive nationwide memorial services this month for Papua New Guinea’s first prime minister and “father of the nation” Michael Somare would likely help the increase in cases.
At an event in Port Moresby, crowds of people lined Independence Boulevard, throwing flowers at the passing procession carrying the body of the ‘Grand Chief’ as they approached parliament.
“Culture is when they show their grief, everyone shows up,” Wong said. “People seem to forget … you still have to wear the mask, socially distance yourself and disinfect yourself.”
“Unfortunately, we didn’t have this during the mourning period.”
The call for the AstraZeneca vaccine to be diverted to Papua New Guinea comes amid a debate over “vaccine nationalism” after Italy blocked the export of 300,000 doses to Australia.
Canberra played down the blockade, saying vaccines were not urgently needed there – where there is little community transmission.
But there are now fears that the situation in Papua New Guinea may spill over from the vast maritime border between the two countries.
Australia has suspended most passenger flights to and from PNG, with exemptions for essential medical and humanitarian travel.
Charter flights to and from mining operations in Papua New Guinea – which had previously been suspended – have been frozen indefinitely.
Despite a slow rollout of vaccines in Australia, the country has also ramped up vaccinations to its northern Torres Strait islands, located just a few miles from Papua New Guinea.
Source link