COVID standards violated in Indian state of Uttar Pradesh as government reopens religious sites

India is still grappling with the second wave of the pandemic, however, with the number of new cases dropping, COVID regulations are being relaxed.

A day after COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed in India’s Uttar Pradesh, dozens of worshipers flooded the state’s main temples, ignoring social distancing restrictions, though India is still under control. shock of the pandemic.

Tuesday, a huge crowd Ayodhya city ignored social distancing when visiting famous Hanuman Garhi and Nageshwar Nath temples.

Lockdown restrictions in Ayodhya were lifted on Monday and religious sites were opened on condition that only five people could enter the temple at a time.

© Photo: Shyambabu No social distancing is followed outside the famous Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya

While announcing the relaxation of containment, the head of state of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath has warned that while the second wave of the deadly virus may come to an end, the pandemic is not over.

He called on the public to follow guidelines issued by the state government as well as the federal Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Under the new guidelines, there will be no lockdown in the state during the day, but the nighttime curfew will remain in place. Stores are allowed to open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. but will close on weekends.

Places of worship outside containment areas may reopen.

Schools, colleges, cinemas, swimming pools, gymnasiums, clubs and shopping malls will remain closed. Restaurants in the state are allowed to continue online deliveries.