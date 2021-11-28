Covid: South African President calls for lifting of travel bans with Omicron

Countries around the world have introduced travel bans against South Africa and its neighbors

The South African president has condemned the travel bans enacted against his country and its neighbors over the new variant of the Omicron coronavirus.

Cyril Ramaphosa said he was “deeply disappointed” by the action, which he described as unjustified, and called for the bans to be urgently lifted.

The UK, EU and US are among those who have restricted travel from southern African countries on the new variant.

Omicron has been classified as a “variant of concern”.

The heavily mutated variant was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) by South Africa on Wednesday, and early evidence suggests it has a higher risk of reinfection.

The variant is responsible for most of the infections found in South Africa’s most populous province, Gauteng, over the past two weeks, and is now present in all other provinces across the country.

The WHO has warned of countries hastily imposing travel restrictions, saying they should look to a “science-based, risk-based approach.” However, many bans have been introduced in recent days due to concerns over the variant.

In his speech on Sunday, Mr Ramaphosa said there was no scientific basis for the travel bans and that southern Africa was facing unfair discrimination.

He also argued that the bans would not be effective in preventing the spread of the variant.

Mr Ramaphosa urged more South Africans to get stung

“The only thing the travel ban will do will be further damage the economies of the affected countries and undermine their ability to respond to and recover from the pandemic,” he said.

He called on countries with bans in place to “urgently reverse their decisions … before any further damage is done to our economies.”

Mr Ramaphosa described the emergence of the Omicron variant as a wake-up call to the world regarding vaccine inequality – warning that as long as everyone was not vaccinated, other variants were inevitable.

There is no shortage of vaccines in South Africa itself, and Mr Ramaphosa has urged more people to get bitten, saying it remains the best way to fight the virus.

A previous statement from South Africa’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday also sharply criticized travel bans, saying the country was being punished – instead of applauded – for discovering Omicron.

Omicron has now been detected in a number of countries around the world, including the UK, Germany, Australia and Israel.

The UK on Monday called for an emergency meeting of the G7 group of nations to discuss the variant.

