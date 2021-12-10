Covid restrictions in Ghana: unvaccinated people must receive vaccines on arrival

Ghanaian officials say most Omicron cases at Kotoka International Airport are unvaccinated

Ghana is introducing what appear to be some of the strictest Covid travel rules in the world, banning any adult who has not been vaccinated from flying as of Monday.

There is no option to self-isolate.

Ghanaian citizens and residents abroad are exempt for up to two weeks, but will be required to be stung upon landing at the airport.

Authorities say they are concerned about an upsurge in infections during the holiday season.

Many other countries have avoided an outright ban on unvaccinated arrivals, such as members of the the European Union and United States.

Ghana’s land and sea borders have been closed to passenger traffic since restrictions were first introduced at the start of the pandemic.

Along with the new measures, Ghanaian authorities will also insist that all arrivals show a negative PCR test.

All Ghanaians who leave the country will also need to be fully immunized.

This means that a Ghanaian national who is not currently vaccinated but receives a vaccine at the airport will have to wait to receive a second dose before they can fly, unless they receive one from Johnson. and Johnson.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends an eight to 12 week gap between the first and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine and a 21-28 day difference between the two Pfizer photos. Moderna and Sputnik V also require two doses for maximum immunity.

Ghanaian authorities are concerned about a new wave of coronavirus infections caused by the Omicron variant among international arrivals.

“The expected increase during the holiday season calls for urgent action to prevent a significant increase in Covid-19 cases in Ghana,” Ghana Health Service chief Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said in a statement.

He said that over the past two weeks, cases detected at Ghana’s main airport, Kotoka, accounted for around 60% of all confirmed cases of Covid in the country.

The new travel guidelines have met with mixed reactions among Ghanaians, with some supporting them and others saying people should have the right to choose, the BBC’s Favor Nunoo said in Accra.

With relatively few cases of Covid in the country, many Ghanaians do not feel too concerned about the pandemic and therefore did not feel pressured to get vaccinated, he adds.

Less than 10% of the Ghanaian population is currently vaccinated.

Authorities plan to step up efforts to vaccinate the population in January, forcing government workers, students and health workers to get vaccinated.

Passports for vaccines will also be needed to enter high-traffic areas such as nightclubs and sports stadiums.

Since the start of the pandemic, Ghana has reported 131,246 cases and 1,228 deaths linked to Covid.

