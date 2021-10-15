World
covid: Protests and blockade: Italy prepares for new Covid rules – Times of India
ROME: Italy prepared for nationwide protests, lockdowns and potential disruption on Friday as strict new coronavirus restrictions for workers took effect.
All workers must demonstrate a so-called Green Pass, offering proof of vaccination, a recent recovery from Covid-19 or a negative test – or risk of being declared absent without pay.
Over 86% of Italians over 12 have received at least one jab, automatically qualifying for certification.
But up to three million workers are estimated to be unvaccinated – and most will only be able to work if they pay for their own tests every 48 or 72 hours, depending on the type.
They include a large number of people in the freight industry – and many angry at the new rules and refusing to comply with them, there are fears of widespread economic disruption.
Ivano Russo, chief executive of Confetra, a business group, told AFP that out of a total of 900,000 truck drivers, couriers and warehouse workers employed by members of his lobby, “25-30%” don’t have Covid certificates.
Dockers in Trieste, a major hub in the northeast, have threatened to go on strike indefinitely, despite the offer of free Covid tests. The same privilege was extended to certain dockers in Genoa, in the north-west.
“The real problem with the Green Pass for the port of Genoa, in general for all ports, will be road transport,” Roberto Gulli of the Uil union told La Repubblica.
“There could be chaos on Friday.”
Nonetheless, more than 560,000 Green Passes were downloaded on Wednesday, according to government data, suggesting that the advent of the new rules was boosting vaccinations.
Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government has championed the Green Pass as a way to avoid further bottlenecks in Italy, where the economy is expected to grow nearly 6% this year after a devastating Covid-induced recession.
Ministers seemed unlikely to give in to calls for free Covid tests for all, but the ANSA news agency said they were considering bigger tax breaks for the companies that pay them.
Protests against the laissez-passer were also expected across Italy on Friday, but the government is hoping to avoid a repeat of last weekend’s protests in Rome which escalated into violent clashes ignited by far-right activists.
The unions are also planning an anti-fascist rally on Saturday.
