covid: protection against vax Covid decreases over time, important boosters: Pfizer, Moderna – Times of India
NEW YORK: Drug makers in the United States Pfizer and Moderna have, in various studies, claimed that their mRNA vaccine’s protection against Covid-19 could only last about six months, or a little longer, arguing for booster shots, ignoring calls against it with a slew of scientists.
Moderna on Wednesday in a new analysis of its phase three study showed that a low dose of its vaccine only lasts six months.
The results showed that the impact of the breakthrough Covid cases were less common in participants who had been inoculated more recently, indicating that the immunity of those vaccinated earlier had started to decline.
Of 11,431 people vaccinated between December and March, 88 were identified as breakthrough cases, compared with 162 breakthrough cases out of 14,746 participants in trials vaccinated from July through October last year, the company said in a statement.
“The increased risk of major infections in participants who were vaccinated last year compared to more recently illustrates the impact of decreased immunity and supports the need for a booster to maintain high levels of protection “said the CEO of Moderna. Stephane Bancel said in a statement.
Similarly, on Wednesday, Pfizer cited data from Israel to plead United States Food and Drug Administration for boosters. The US drug giant has argued that a third dose of the Covid vaccine six months after a second injection restores protection against infection to 95%, CNBC reported.
While the effectiveness of the mRNA vaccine declines over time, a booster injection has been shown to trigger an immune response similar to the protection generated after a second dose, Pfizer said in a 52-page submission submitted to the American FDA.
While many countries like Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Russia, France, Germany and Italy have carried out the booster doses, many scientists have spoken out against the third shot of Covid.
AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot wrote in the Telegraph last week that a third dose of Covid-19 vaccine may not be necessary for everyone.
He said the decision to strike the entire population must be based on “real-world clinical efficacy data, not just antibody measurements.”
In a recent review published in The Lancet, an international group of scientists argued that the efficacy of the severe Covid vaccine is so high, even for the Delta variant, that the booster doses for the general population are “not appropriate “at this stage of the pandemic.
They reiterated the concern expressed by the World Health Organization (WHO) on the inequality of vaccines by rich countries. The WHO, for its part, called for an extension of the global moratorium on booster doses of Covid-19, with the aim of allowing each country to vaccinate at least 40% of its population.
