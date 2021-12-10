Covid Malaise
The offices remain strangely empty. Airlines have canceled thousands of flights. Subways and buses run less often. Schools sometimes cancel entire school days. Consumers waste time waiting in store queues. Annual inflation reached its highest level in three decades.
Does this sound like a healthy economy to you?
In recent weeks, economists and experts have summer request why Americans feel grumpy about the economy when many indicators – like GDP growth, stock prices, and the unemployment rate – look strong.
But I think the answer to this so-called paradox is that it’s not really a paradox: Americans think the economy is in bad shape because the economy is in bad shape.
Of course, some important statistics look good and reflect real economic strengths, including the state of family finances. But the economy is more than a household balance sheet; it is the combined experience of working, shopping and interacting in society. Americans obviously understand the distinction: in an Associated Press poll, 64 percent describe their personal finances as good – and only 35 percent describe the national economy as good.
There are plenty of reasons. Many services do not work as well as they used to be, in large part due to supply chain issues and labor shortage. Rising prices reduce wages, especially for working-class households. People spend less time socializing. The never-ending nature of the pandemic – the masks, the Covid tests, the Zoom meetings, and the anxiety-provoking nasal discharge – is boring.
While some of these disruptions are minor inconveniences, others cause serious problems. The increase in social isolation has adversely affected both physical and mental health. The blood pressure of Americans increased. Fatal drug overdoses have skyrocketed, with a growing number of black Americans. A report released this week by the surgeon general found that depression, anxiety, impulsive behaviors and suicide attempts were all on the rise in children and teens.
“It would be a tragedy if we put off one public health crisis and let another develop in its place,” said Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy. wrote.
Schools are a particular source of frustration. Last year, the in-person school closure caused big learning losses. This year, teachers have the almost impossible task of trying to help students make up for lost time, which has left many teachers feel exhausted.
And the functioning of the school has still not returned to normal. Sometimes students are prohibited from sitting or talking to each other during lunch – or eat inside. Masks make communication more difficult, especially for students with learning disabilities. Positive Covid tests or worker shortages can lead to temporary school closures.
After Jennifer Reesman’s local school in Maryland closed for a day, she says NPR, “Our community can no longer count on public schools.
Red and blue
As is often the case in our politically polarized times, the situation is different in Red and Blue America.
In Republican-leaning communities, Covid’s biggest problem remains a widespread refusal to take the pandemic seriously. About 40 percent of Republican adults have not received a vaccine, according to the latest Kaiser Family Foundation poll. As a result, the death rate from Covid is much higher in heavily Republican counties than in Democrats.
Red America’s Covid denial does not appear to be abating, either. Fox News continues spread disinformation, as the Washington Post’s Margaret Sullivan noted. Many Republican politicians spend more time complaining about the mask and vaccine mandates than trying to persuade the Conservatives to potentially get the shot.
Blue America, on the other hand, has taken Covid seriously. Less than 10 percent of Democratic voters have not received a vaccine. Political liberals also tend to be comfortable wearing masks to reduce the spread of the Covid virus.
Yet many Democrats, both voters and politicians, have been almost jaded about the costs of Covid precautions – isolation, unhappiness, damage to health, loss of learning, inflation, disruption to people. public transport and more. Democrats have at times focused on minimizing the spread of Covid, regardless of the downsides: Closing schools, for example, almost certainly harms children more than it protects them, given the minuscule rate of childhood Covid severe, even lower than that of severe childhood flu.
Consider this recent data from Gallup on the relative happiness and anxiety of Democratic and Republican voters:
Maximize health
There are few easy fixes here, as compromises are inevitable.
Although Covid poses relatively little risk to children and vaccinated adults under the age of 50, it presents more for the elderly and some with specific immunodeficiencies. The current wave of Covid led to a modest increase in hospitalizations and deaths among the vaccinated and a much larger increase among the unvaccinated. This increase justifies an increase in masking, testing and certain other measures.
But we must not forget that the purpose of these measures is to maximize the health and well-being of people. And maximizing health and wellness is not the same as minimizing Covid.
If this sounds strange to you, remember that the company would go out of business if they tried to minimize all medical risks. Schools and offices don’t close every winter because of the flu. Families travel by car even though accidents injure many more children than Covid. People jog, exercise, and cycle, even though thousands of people end up in emergency rooms.
The economic and social costs of our Covid precautions are real. In some cases, these precautions are clearly worth it – and in other cases, they are not. Finding out how to control the virus while dealing with other Covid-induced crises is one of the great challenges of the next phase of the pandemic.
