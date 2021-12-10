The offices remain strangely empty. Airlines have canceled thousands of flights. Subways and buses run less often. Schools sometimes cancel entire school days. Consumers waste time waiting in store queues. Annual inflation reached its highest level in three decades.

Does this sound like a healthy economy to you?

In recent weeks, economists and experts have summer request why Americans feel grumpy about the economy when many indicators – like GDP growth, stock prices, and the unemployment rate – look strong.

But I think the answer to this so-called paradox is that it’s not really a paradox: Americans think the economy is in bad shape because the economy is in bad shape.

Of course, some important statistics look good and reflect real economic strengths, including the state of family finances. But the economy is more than a household balance sheet; it is the combined experience of working, shopping and interacting in society. Americans obviously understand the distinction: in an Associated Press poll, 64 percent describe their personal finances as good – and only 35 percent describe the national economy as good.