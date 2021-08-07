COVID health pass sparks new protests in France

Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of France for the fourth weekend in a row against a coronavirus health pass needed to enter a cafe or travel on an intercity train, two days before the new rules came into force.

Supported by President Emmanuel Macron, the regulations require you to either have a full cycle of COVID-19 vaccination, test negative, or be recently cured of the virus to take advantage of routine activities.

Macron, who risks re-election next year, hopes to encourage all French people to get vaccinated against the disease and thus defeat the virus and its rapidly spreading Delta variant.

However, opponents who have come out en masse in recent weeks argue that the rules infringe on civil liberties in a country where individual liberty is prized.

From Monday, the health pass will be necessary to eat in a restaurant or have a drink in a café, both indoors and on the terrace. It will be mandatory on intercity transport, including high-speed trains and domestic flights, but will not be necessary on metro systems and suburban transport.

The pass is already required from July 21 to visit cultural places such as cinemas, theaters and museums. Its extension was approved Thursday by the French Constitutional Council.

During several demonstrations in Paris, thousands of people marched from the western suburbs to the center chanting “Freedom! and “Macron, we don’t want your pass!” “.

At least 37,000 people demonstrated in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region on the Mediterranean coast in cities like Toulon, Nice and Marseille, officials said. The slogans included “the health pass means the death of freedoms”.

Polls show, however, that most French people are in favor of health packages.

Macron: “Get vaccinated”

The Home Office said more than 200,000 people demonstrated last weekend and more than 160,000 the weekend before. Police said they expected the numbers to decline over the weekend.

If many demonstrators are among those who refuse to be vaccinated, some have taken the vaccines but are opposed to the principle of the health pass.

Journalist Anne-Elisabeth Moutet said people who took to the streets in France had different problems with the health pass.

“There are some pretty extreme rights that are against vaccination. You also have leftists who are against the attempted attack on civil liberties, ”she told Al Jazeera.

Government spokesman Gabriel Attal said the pass, which under current rules will be required until November 15, was needed to avoid further restrictions as the country battles a fourth wave of the pandemic.

Macron, who is still at his official vacation home in the south of France, has taken to the youth-popular social media platform TikTok several times in recent days to get his point across.

“Get vaccinated. Get vaccinated. Get vaccinated,” Macron said in the last video on Friday.

“It’s about being a good citizen… our freedom is worthless if we infect our friends, neighbors or grandparents. To be free is to be responsible.

The Le Monde daily said Macron’s decision not to show any patience with the protesters carried risks, even for a leader who appears to thrive in confrontation such as during the 2018-19 ‘yellow vests’ protests.

“It’s a perilous strategy. To play with the street is to play with fire, ”he declared.

The deployment of the vaccine has accelerated in France since the announcement of the health pass plan and the government wants 50 million people to have received at least one vaccine by the end of August. Almost 55 percent of the population is now a double hit.

With around 25,000 new infections recorded on Friday, cases remain high but stable.